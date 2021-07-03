Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: Since I was 6 for softball, and weightlifting I just joined this past year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I started playing baseball and was planning on continuing to play baseball until I came to Key West as a kid. I also did a little bit of cheerleading, but I’m pretty sure everyone has.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five times a week and weekends are usually game days.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In season is about learning as much about the game as I can, and in the offseason, I’m working harder to get faster and stronger.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Not really.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics is important, very important, but the reason I get good grades is because of sports, so I can play.
Q: Of the sports you participate in, which sport is most important?
A: Softball. I tried weightlifting because people always said I was strong and my friends were telling me they needed more people on the team, so I decided to try it out.
Q: Did you expect to have the success you had your first season and be part of 45 girls from Monroe County to make it to regionals?
A: No, and it was a completely different experience. With softball, it’s a team sport, [whereas with weightlifting] you are lifting individually, and it was amazing.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I do a little signing at church, but I’m not sure that counts as gifted.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Team work and hard work. You have to be willing to work for any type of sport you play.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, hopefully get some good scores on my SAT so I can get into a good college. For sports, hopefully be able to continue to play softball in college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Not really beyond college yet.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My freshman year, there was a game we were down by a lot and we managed to pull through and make it into a game. With a team like that we were playing, it was an amazing feeling.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my mom and my grandma. They have to work as the man and woman in my family and they are very inspiring.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Work hard. Life passes by fast. I feel like I was just a freshman a year ago and people were telling me how they saw me playing in Little League, now I’m about to graduate. So keep working hard.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That’s there’s always someone better than you and always someone trying to take your spot. So don’t feel comfortable where you are at now, keep trying to better yourself.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport(s), in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Make sure that I play every game like it’s my last. Work hard on and off the field and try to be a leader, that way I can leave the field knowing I tried my hardest and did everything I could.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Probably Asia. I’d like to try a little bit of everything.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Mostly just church.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Fighting hard for my spot and then trying hard to keep my grades up at the same time. It can be difficult to do both, and college will be even harder.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend time with my family. I play softball year round, I never stop, so I don’t always get time to spend with my little sisters or my cousins. I miss a whole lot of birthdays and a whole lot of everything.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: FIU, FAMU is a college I would like to go to if it wasn’t softball related. Also FSU.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think I could improve at everything. I don’t think there is any one thing I’m 100% amazing at, and if I was, I would have skipped high school and gone straight to college.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That we don’t swim to get to school, not every day is beach day, but it is worth coming down here.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Some collard greens and fried chicken from my grandmother.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m hoping to become a lawyer. My mom works at the court and I started working with her during the summer and I got to see the inside workings, and it’s amazing.