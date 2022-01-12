Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I started weightlifting my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yeah, I played a lot of sports. I played volleyball from seventh grade until I stopped my junior year due to grades and the stress of the pandemic. I also did soccer, softball, cheerleading and gymnastics.
Q: Why did you decide to add weightlifting in high school and stick with that sport?
A: For strength training mainly, but then I had coach Jesse Schubert ask me to be part of the team, so I tried it out and I really liked it.
Q: You were the first county girls weightlifting team, and since it has grown to Key West and Coral Shores. What has it been like seeing that growth?
A: It’s been really nice because there’s a different energy to it, and it’s not the rivalry like the rest of the sports. Everybody supports each other, and it’s the most amazing environment.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Four to five days a week, maybe six days a week, it really depends.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Yes, I take off the offseason for sure.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In season I’m working more on going up in weight and technique. In the offseason, I do normal workouts to stay physically fit. I do get a little lazy, but I bring it back before the season beings.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely, academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are very close, but academics for sure because that’s what takes you somewhere in life. You have to be amazing to be a sports star.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Self-discipline and respect, for sure.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to make it to states in weightlifting. I made it to regionals last year but had a back injury, so I didn’t get to finish. Then I also want to raise my GPA some more.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to do something in the medical field. I’m thinking athletic trainer.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting to regional last year. Even though I got hurt, getting the experience really helped my confidence.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Jesse Schubert, Kelley Cruz, my mom and dad and Luis Leal.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Work hard, but also have as much fun as you can.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Keep working hard, but also remember your body needs a break sometimes.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Making sure I put all my effort into that final moment and knowing I tried my best.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to visit Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, because I’m a soccer fan and want to go to some games.
Q: Then why don’t you play soccer?
A: I’m the soccer manager, but I just like to watch.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Just working and sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Making time, for sure. Time is a very tricky concept. When you are a student-athlete, you have a lot to do, but not enough time to do it in.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleep, no doubt.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Yes, I want to stay in the South, so somewhere like Florida, Alabama, Texas.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, I think I would.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My technique.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s paradise on Earth.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Yellow rice and chicken by my mom.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into athletic training or the medical field. What interests you in that career path?
A: I’ve always had an interest in the medical field, but my love for sports kind of played into it because I’ve always been inspired watching what our athletic trainer does here at the school. I think that would be great to do.