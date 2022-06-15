Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: Football I just started this spring, soccer I’ve been playing since I was 4 or somewhere around there, I grew up playing it because that’s what my parents showed me. Then weightlifting I started my junior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball for about seven years.
Q: Why not continue baseball and switch to weightlifting?
A: Baseball just didn’t feel right for me, I’m not too good at it. Even though I had people keep telling me it just takes time, but then I found weightlifting and there’s a lot of personal achievement in that and I liked to see myself doing well personally.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For at least an hour a day and five hours a week. I usually also do Saturdays and take the day off on Sunday, but for football, I’ve been training a whole lot more, about two to three hours a day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason, I go to the park and play two-hand touch with my friends or tackle, maybe kick the ball around some, that is until now.
Q: Rating sports versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Sports, by far, because college doesn’t seem to be for me because we have a family business I’m going to be going into.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Probably weightlifting, because I learned and accomplished so much from weightlifting, things I didn’t think I’d be able to do, that I feel in love with it. Not just the sports, but my friends and coach, who are amazing, also inspired me to do it more and enjoy it more.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I am surprisingly good at math, for some reason. I get it from my dad.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: A whole lot of discipline and doing things a whole lot more efficiently. It gets me to be more on top of my stuff because my coaches are so strict.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to at least get Bs and up and for weightlifting, I’m hoping to get into the Top 5 of my weight class this year.
Q: Making it to state last year, and seeing that level, how much motivation does that give you entering your senior season?
A: It gives me a lot more because I did surprisingly better than I expected. I placed even higher than I expected at states, so next year, I think I can be up there with the best of the best.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to make my dad proud because he’s been so hard on me my whole life and always so serious, so making him happy.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Definitely making states, by far, that may even be one of my best moments in life so far.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my coach, who was also my teacher, Jesse Schubert, and my girlfriend, Jasmine Keamariboth, too, have been there every step of the way for me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: School isn’t everything, but if that’s what you want to do, then do it. But there’s a whole bunch more to life than what’s here.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Probably from my father saying you better do well or else you’re gonna get your butt whooped at home.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I don’t think I’ll be satisfied until I achieve what I want to do in sports. If I don’t get a medal, I don’t think I’ll be happy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai, definitely, because I love exotic cars, and growing up my dad taught me how to work on engines, so that’s definitely somewhere I want to go.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Outside of sports, spearfishing and working are really the only things I do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Definitely maintaining my grades while also performing well in sports, which means having time to train for them.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Sleeping.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Taking over the family business, which is a lobster and crab company.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I am definitely going to take that.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Paying attention. My ADHD is a little tough.
Q: If you do end up attending college, what is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I’d tell them that there isn’t much to do, but the scenery, fishing and wildlife are memorable.
Q: What’s your favorite meal from the Keys?
A: Hogfish, is definitely No. 1.
Q: How long has the business been in your family?
A: My dad is the one who started the business when he was 21, so it’s been 20 years and I’m proud to continue it.