Q: How long have you been playing your sports?

A: I’ve been playing football since my 10th-grade year and weightlifting I’m just getting started in, but the coach thinks I can lift a lot because I’m strong. Other sports I play, but I don’t really like is track, because I have trouble breathing when I have to speed up to get to the finish line. I’m also in Special Olympics for soccer and flag football.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: It depends on the school year, but whenever sports are being played.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I would probably say sports, because sports are more fun than the others.

Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important to you?

A: That’s a good question. I really like football because I like to hang out together and just throw the ball.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: On how to focus and pay attention to what the player is doing. Not getting too angry or stressing out.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Not really too sure, nothing exactly.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I’ve had a dream about owning a really nice car and when I woke up I thought it was real, but I looked through the window and it wasn’t there.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Homecoming and prom week.

Q: What about winning the Special Olympic football championship last year?

A: That was a good moment, but whenever I work hard and sweat it off, I’m proud of it.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My mom, my football coach, my Special Olympics coach and Mrs. (Kathy) Ets-Hokin.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?

A: Be a leader of the school.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Focus on what others say and pay attention.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: New York, because it has really fancy places, and Hawaii, because it has really beautiful beaches to swim on.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Trying to remember everything I need to do.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Study some notes or get caught up.

Q: Do you have any college interests?

A: I’m not so sure what college I want to go to, because there are some community jobs I could take, like being a cop.

Q: What is something you would tell someone from outside the Keys about your hometown?

A: I’d tell them the whole story about the Keys and what it looks like and what we like to do.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a cop. What interest you in that career?

A: Finding clues and stopping speeding drivers to keep from having an accident.