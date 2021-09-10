Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing volleyball since sixth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played softball in sixth grade and gymnastics when I was growing up until fifth grade.
Q: Why switch from gymnastics sports to volleyball?
A: I was getting bored with gymnastics and my mom signed me up for the volleyball junior varsity team without me even knowing, and I even cried the first day because I was so nervous, but I ended up loving it and still play to this day.
Q: Now that you are into volleyball, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During school season, it’s every day after school, but I also play club and I do two days of club a week and also tournaments on the weekends.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: One or two months in the gap between school and club.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: Yes, because I have that time to work, see my friends and really have time to myself because I really don’t in season.
Q: Rating volleyball versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think school is more important because I think that will help me go through life and help me with my career. But I think sports teaches you the value of other people and how to handle situations with other people.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’d say I’m very kind, I like to make friends with people and have a positive impact on other people.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to handle different people, learn to work with what you are given and to pursue through and times.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I would like to go into dermatology or the medical field of some sort.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Just to be healthy and keep my life on a good path.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Senior Night my junior year, I had sprained my ankle earlier in the season and came back that night and came out with the best game I think I played that year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Both of my parents. My mom for doing everything for club and traveling so much, my whole extended family as well, my uncle played beach volleyball as well and really pushed me to keep going. My club coach Sandra Mora and my high school coach Kathy Ets-Hokin.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To stay positive and keep pushing through, even when they feel like giving up because the only way to improve is to keep pushing yourself and listen to the advice of others.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To maintain discipline and just play the game the way you know how to. Just give it your all and have fun.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: By having my sister play as well after me and having her look up to me and ask me for help. Or also pursuing volleyball in college and trying to get a scholarship. I think that would make my family proud.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Hawaii, because I feel like it’s so beautiful there, and I’d like to explore the islands.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I used to work at a little café because I didn’t have enough time management between school and sports.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management, for sure, just trying to get my work done and balance everything.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would use the hour as a review time, just to make sure I got everything done I needed to.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: No, I’m not sure. I would go out of state, but my mom wants me to stay close to home.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play volleyball in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It depends, because I would like to keep my preferences in mind, but if it’s a great opportunity, I’d take it.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I need to get better at playing defense. My position is at the net and I’m not the best with passing. I’m just there to block.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really pretty, but there’s not much to do.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Habachi from Alfredos.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m not sure yet. I’m definitely thinking something toward dermatology or in the medical field because I don’t get grossed out by those things. I think it’s cool.