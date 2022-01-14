Knowing it would be the final time Key West High senior Mohina Rakhmonova would be suiting up against the Coral Shores High basketball program, Lady ’Canes coach Pat Meyers expected the Lady Conchs star to give her all in the rivalry matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 14, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on the Key West campus.
Thankfully for Meyers, he also anticipated Lady ’Canes senior Bekky Valenzuela to have a similar will to win the rivalry matchup, and a second-half surge led by his senior — during which she scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds, seven steals and dished out six assists in the final two quarters — rallied Coral Shores to a 42-37 victory.
“It’s a heck of a win in a high-intensity game,” said Meyers. “Knowing it was Mohina’s final game against us, I knew she was going to come out and give it her all. I told her after the game that for the past four years it was a pleasure playing against her. It was great to see her have a great game, but I’m proud our girls were on the winning side.”
Double-teaming Valenzuela all evening, the Lady Conchs were able to stymie the Lady ’Canes leader in the first half — keeping her to just two points, eight rebounds and four assists — which allowed Key West to go on a 6-0 run to open the game, behind a pair of buckets from Miesha Hernandez set up by Rakhmonova.
Coral Shores scored 10 of the next 13 points, four by Brooke Mandozzi, to take its first advantage of the game, at 10-9, but a 3-point play by Rakhmonova pushed Key West back in front by two at the end of the first.
Rakhmonova would end the first half with eight points, six rebounds and three assists as the Lady Conchs held the lead through the remainder of the first half, taking a 22-16 advantage into the break.
“I was kind of nervous in that first half, but I knew I had to just talk to my team, settle us down, so we could start to communicate,” said Valenzuela. “I think we just wanted it more than they did. Our intensity on D was just better and overall, we were able to step it up and bring it home.”
Meyers pointed to a pair of 3-pointers from Kailee Reinoso — the first late in the third quarter, which cut the Lady Conchs’ lead to four points, and the second coming in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, which gave the Lady ’Canes their first lead since the first — as the momentum swings his team need to win the game.
“We were kind of stagnant, but then she came up with two open looks and that was huge in that third quarter because it forced Key West to change this defense,” said Meyers. “We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and it was. I’m really proud of the girls.”
After allowing Key West to drop in the first two points of the second half, Valenzuela upped her intensity in the final two quarters, as Coral Shores would go on a 10-2 run across the remainder of the third, to bring the score even at 26 entering the fourth. The final quarter was a battle of wills between Valenzuela and Rahkmonova, as the Conchs senior scored nine points, grabbed two boards and had one steal, but it was not enough as the Lady ’Canes senior went for eight points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals in the final eight minutes to seal the win for Coral Shores.
“I wanted it, I was not about to lose this, especially having an opportunity to beat them at home,” said Valenzuela. “Knowing this was my last game here, I wanted to go out with a win, and I really wanted to make sure we were county champs. The other games mean something, but this one just meant more, and it feels great.”
Outside of three free throws, Valenzuela was part of every point score in the fourth quarter for Coral Shores finishing a steal shy of a quadruple-double with 12 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists and nine steals to push the Lady ’Canes in front by a game-high eight pioints in the fourth quarter.
“I felt at that point, in my heart I knew we had it,” said Valenzuela, who was aided in the win by Mandozzi, who also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Kylie Deckard with had eight points and 10 boards, and Reinoso, who scored eight and grabbed four boards.
Rahkmonova was just as important for Key West as she was a part of all nine of the 11 fourth-quarter points for the Lady Conchs, closing the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. Hernandez contributed eight points and eight rebounds in the losing effort for Key West, as she also has seven steals as part of the double-team on Valenzuela in the game and Aubrey Hunter scored five.
While the victory in the rivalry matchup was Coral Shores’ fourth game since the winter break and sixth win in the last seven games for the Lady ’Canes, it was the first game for Key West since a nine-point win on Dec. 16, which snapped a five-game skid at the time.
“This first part of the season did not go the way we planned, but this is my senior year and after winning districts last year, I don’t want to go out with anything less,” said Rahkmonova, whose team has two wins through 11 contests this season. “So, we are planning on finishing hard.”
That final stretch of games will be delayed again, as the matchup scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, against Piper was canceled, the sixth this season for Key West, leaving the Conchs with just two contests remaining — on Friday, Jan. 2,8 at Marathon and Saturday, Jan. 29, at home against Doral.
“We are going to come back next time,” said Rakhonova. “Every game we have played against them, my entire time here, has always been high-intensity, so we are not going to let this one stop us.”