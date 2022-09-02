Coming off a heartbreaking loss during which the Marathon High football team never trailed until the final three minutes in the regular-season opener, Dolphins coach Mac Childress credited the seniors on the squad for being voices for the program at practice this week in preparation to play rival Miami Country Day on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Miami.

“Essentially, that’s what you want from a team and not have the coaches preaching that, but your leaders,” said Childress, following a two-point loss in the opener. “We know there are a lot of winnable games coming up, and our seniors are motivated because we know we let that one slip away and we had every chance to win that game. It was our own decision after the whistle and mental errors cost us. We know that and we need to learn from it and how to close games out.”