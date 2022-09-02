Coming off a heartbreaking loss during which the Marathon High football team never trailed until the final three minutes in the regular-season opener, Dolphins coach Mac Childress credited the seniors on the squad for being voices for the program at practice this week in preparation to play rival Miami Country Day on Thursday, Sept. 1, in Miami.
“Essentially, that’s what you want from a team and not have the coaches preaching that, but your leaders,” said Childress, following a two-point loss in the opener. “We know there are a lot of winnable games coming up, and our seniors are motivated because we know we let that one slip away and we had every chance to win that game. It was our own decision after the whistle and mental errors cost us. We know that and we need to learn from it and how to close games out.”
The coach also added that the younger players “learned valuable experience” in the loss because some mistakes affected the depth of the Dolphins.
“There are no excuses,” said Childress. “With our limited depth, if we lose a person or two, we are playing freshman coming off the bench. I thought they did a very good job being freshmen, but they are sill learning.”
One senior who came off the field only twice, on offense or defense, racking up 200 plus yards via the ground attack was Malachi Hawkins, which Childress expected more of the same on Thursday.
“Our game plan went exactly to a tee with what we wanted to do in the first half,” said Childress. “We are going to do what we do, coming downhill and running our plays, dominate the clock, we chew up yardage, and we did that in the first game. We fed Malachi and Thomas (Eubank), we just have to be able to put four quarters together and I think we will be a very competitive team.”
In fact, being that the Dolphins’ single-wing offense, which directly snaps the ball to a running back, is so uncommonly used, it gives Marathon an edge up on the competition.
“Teams that prepare for this offense get one week to prepare for it,” said Childress. “We are running it the whole season, so we feel like it’s a major advantage for us. We just need to perfect it.”
During practice this week, to further the progression of the offense, the Dolphins focused on running technique, according to the coach.
“Win or lose, our focus is always on us,” said Childress. “Football will never change, if you block well, tackle well and play physical, you win, and hopefully they are really seeing that.”
It’s not just on offense the Dolphins play a unique style of football, as Marathon runs a press man defense, hoping to bother the opposing offense at the line of scrimmage.
“Watching the film from last week, when we got that first hit, everything went fine, but when we didn’t everything breaks down after that,” said Childress. “We are hoping it disrupts timing, so that way Malachi and (Dylan) Globe coming off the edge can get to the quarterback. With our younger athletes, we feel, if we can teach them that technique, we can run this well.”
With the shortened week — playing two consecutive Thursdays, at University School on Sept. 8 — having the seniors step up this week to help the younger players not only understand what the Dolphin coaches expect but also the rivalry that exists between Marathon and Country Day in other sports was vital to leaving the heartbreaking loss behind.
“You don’t ever want to say a loss is good for your team, but, if we learned it, I think we could say it definitely helped us. We have a group that has definitely bought in and losing last week, hopefully, has us dialed back in to play Country Day. Every time we play them it’s a good ball game and I expect nothing different this time.”