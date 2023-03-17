The seven seniors on the Key West High School girls lacrosse team had a night to remember in their final regular-season home match.
Although the Lady Conchs hosted Archbishop McCarthy, they showed no manners against the Mavericks with a 17-5 win on Tuesday, March 14.
Key West has three final road games in as many days left on the schedule before postseason play begins in April.
On Thursday, March 30, they travel to the mainland to play Miami Country Day. The following day, they take a short jaunt to the Upper Keys to take on County rival Coral Shores and rounded out the schedule at Calvary Christian on Saturday, April 1.
Conchs coach Marissa Giacopuzzi said all the seniors started with plenty of minutes on the field.
“It was a beautiful night for girls lacrosse honoring our seven seniors: Devan Bittner, Katie Collins, Sophia Felini, Michaela Kevalova, Bella Marchiano, Rachel Owens and Ada Van Loon,” said Giacopuzzi. “Our juniors planned and executed a halftime ceremony celebrating our seniors and their families, the band escorted the girls onto the field for the pregame warmup and Eddie Strunk played the national anthem for us.”
But the final outcome was not a walk in the park, said the coach.
“It was an aggressive game — a game about possession,” explained Giacopuzzi. “Archbishop McCarthy had some very fast and physical players. It all starts with the draw getting that first possession and valuing the ball while it’s in our sticks. Archbishop McCarthy was patient but couldn’t penetrate our solid defense. We had some beautiful transitions down the field from defense and even more stunning finishes.”
Key West played to a 9-3 half and kept up the second-half pressure.
Senior captain Marchiano led the way with a pair of goals and assisted on one. Seniors Van Loon had a hat trick and an assist, Collins netted a pair and with one each were Kevalova, Felini and Bittner. Freshman Maria Chaney ripped the nets for three goals, junior captain Ella Baxter scored twice and had five assists as sophomore Kaitlyn Piloto netted a pair.
Senior captain low defender Owens caused one turnover and scooped a ground ball, and freshman defender Colbie Turner caused four turnovers.
In the cage, sophomore goalie Courtney Grabus had a save.
“We are proud of the girls, the game they played, how they kept their heads high and played their hearts out for our seniors,” stressed Giacopuzzi. “I loved seeing how selfless everyone was, passing the ball around, trying to get everyone to score. The Mavericks did a good job of maintaining possession and taking their time to make a play, but they were continually shut down. We caused 12 turnovers, many of which resulted in a goal for the Conchs.”
Key West is now 5-0 in district play with their eye on hosting the district tournament in April.
District quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, April 11, semifinals the next day and finals on Friday, April 14.