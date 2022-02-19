“It was just a matter of time,” for Key West High senior Addy Sessoms to break out, according to Key West High coach Justin Martin.
“And it was good to see her senior year, to get all the success and the rewards that come with the work ethic that she had had her whole high school and really her whole life,” the coach added about the Lady Conchs’ point leader and leading scorer, who is also The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
Martin knows because he has coached Sessoms since her fifth-grade season, when he began mentoring the young player as an assistant volunteer with the Key West travel club, until now as her varsity head coach.
“She’s always had the drive, desire and work ethic that has made her player she was this year,” said Martin.
For that matter, Martin has coached most of the players of the Lady Conchs this season for several years, beyond just high school, dating back to their sixth- or fifth-grade campaigns. But from the beginning, Martin noted Sessoms was always one of the playmakers for those squads.
Knowing Sessoms’ work ethic, as well as the improvement she made last season, Martin admitted he was fully expecting her to perform the way she did as a senior.
“I just see how hard she works and the confidence she was showing with it,” said Martin. “As a coach, I knew it had to happen this year because that explosion didn’t happen last year, but this year she carried the team in a lot of games.”
Most notably, according to the coach, during a 1-1 tie against St. Brendan, when Sessoms did not even score.
“It was the fact she was physically overpowering them,” said Martin. “They couldn’t match her speed and without her, our offense wasn’t going to be able to push forward and even tie that game. Seeing that big explosion happen this year, is what I’ve been waiting for, and I was so happy to see it.”
It was not just Martin, but the coach also expressed her teammates have always looked to Sessoms as a key player of the squad.
“Everybody, across the board, knows and respects it, and it’s just been about putting up the results with all the skill she has,” said Martin. “This year was that year. Everybody knew it was going to happen and it was good to see it come into play.”
As Martin expected, Sesssoms was once again a top point producer for her squad, netting a team-high 10 goals.
“That’s something I’m excited she can move onto the next stage of her life with,” said Martin. “If Addy played well, then the team played well, and we got good results. She was the engine that made it all go this year.”
As for moving forward, Martin noted the senior remains “back and forth” about playing college soccer.
“The last I spoke to her, she was feeling out offers,” said Martin. “She still loves the game and wants to play more, so she has gone to a couple of club tournaments to see if she can get her name out there. I think it’s more or less if she gets the right offer, she will take it, but she is OK moving forward without playing, but as a competitor, having a year as she had, I would say she still has more to prove.”
It could be just a matter of time before the right coach takes notice, something Martin has been witness to the last eight years, and as he noted her skills could play well on the college level, the same way it has done for the Lady Conchs this season.
“The best part about Addy, she can play anywhere on the field,” said Martin. “She can play forward, where she mostly played this year, but she can also play an attacking midfield role or a holding mid or outside mid. We didn’t put her too much at defense, but I’m also not scared to put her at fullback and she has even played sweeper for me before. She’s never scared of the moment, and that just goes to show the great player she has turned into.”