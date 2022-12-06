The strength, speed and size of the Gulf Coast High was simply too much for the Key West and Marathon High girls basketball teams to overcome as the Sharks put on a display against the Monroe County programs defeating the Lady Conchs 59-18 on Friday, Dec. 2, at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium and a night later defeating the Lady ‘Fins 48-26.

The victory on Friday spoiled the Lady Conchs’ home debut, as the Sharks opened with a 26-3 first-quarter lead and expanded it to 40-10 by halftime.

