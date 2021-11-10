If the district alignment had not shifted this season, then Coral Shores High girl soccer coach Kathy Gwilliams believes her senior-laden squad would have been favored to claim the title.
Being as things are not as they were — with the likes of reigning state runner-up Westminster Christian, along with Palmer Trinity and Carrollton now in the district mix — Gwilliams said the experience of the Lady ‘Canes will need to come forward in order to achieve their goals in 2021-22.
“I feel strong with what this team is going to put on the field,” said Gwilliams. “I have high hopes for the season with the schedule we have put together. We have one or two games above our level, but I’m excited for those games. There will be a little bit of everything, from games that will build confidence, to games that are an even match and the two or three peppered in that are really going to shake their boots.”
If the Lady ‘Canes are to have success, the coach expects it will be due to the seven seniors on the squad — all of whom are returning, six as starters from last year — but there will be a slight sift in the rotation as the defensive line of last season, made up of Camryn Ets-Hokin, Kinsley Catarineau and Jane Kerry, will not look the same this season.
While Ets-Hokin will once again be anchoring the back, Catarineau is shifting to the center midfield and Kerry to the attack. They are joined this season by senior classmates Carly Stanley, Sam Martinez, Gabby Smith and Meggy Bergeron, who will be mixed in with several freshman, according to the coach, in the starting lineup.
“It’s an eclectic mix who has stepped up and are ready to play, so I’m excited to see what they have to offer and see how the season goes,” said Gwilliams. “I love what they are doing together as a team, they are really gelling.”
One senior missing from the lineup is goalkeeper Kirsten Malloggi, who is out for the season due to family reasons, so the Lady ‘Canes will turn to junior Katelyn Gilman to take the starting role, with freshman Jessie Liddell as the backup.
“It’s hard to have her step down, but we understand the situation and family comes first,” Gwilliams said about the departure of Malloggi from the team. “The other two are not quite there yet, but Kirsten, she did get a shutout in the first game, so shout out to her. I was really excited to see that.”
Gilman’s clean sheet in the season-opener on Monday, Nov. 8, was enough to propel Coral Shores to a 1-0 victory against Somerset Homestead. Freshman Delany Donnelley netted the goal for the Lady ‘Canes on and assist from Smith in the first 40 seconds of the district victory, but Gwilliams feels her players were over-confident the rest of the way and took Somerset for granted.
“They thought it was going to be easy sailing, but it didn’t prove to be that way,” said Gwilliams. “We will take because they were shaking off the cobwebs a bit, but going into the next game, we have to change our mindset and be prepared for anything that gets thrown at us. They need to be stepping up instead of settling in.”
Gwilliams said she feels her team will certainly need to play up to the competition this season, as they tend to do against Key West, with state powerhouses Gainesville Buchholz and Gulliver on the schedule and Westminster Christian potentially waiting in the postseason. The Lady ‘Canes coach also noted that while they have not discussed the team’s expectations this year, she is well aware their goal is to win the district crown and reach the FHSAA State Tournament.
“I know they want it, but we have also been switched into to a new district this year, so it will be a challenge,” said Gwilliams. “I think if we were in the same district as last year, we’d have a real strong potential, but they put us with Westminster, which was second is states last year. Not that I don’t think we can’t be competitive, but it’s a completely different type of talent we are playing, with also Palmer and Carrollton in there, than we have before coming from Marathon, Silver Palms and Keys Gate. We also have some new teams like Riviera Prep and Monsignor Pace I have never faced, so I really am excited, we just need to play our game and not let anyone else influence us as a team.”