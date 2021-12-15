A game under .500 at five contests into the season, the solution is simple for the Key West High boys basketball team: They need to be able to score. That is something first-year coach Chris Ellis has stressed all season and a problem that was all too evident on Saturday, Dec. 11, during a 54-37 loss to Boca Raton at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, when the Conchs shot just 29% from the field.
Despite that, Key West trailed by just two points at the end of the first quarter — with all 11 of the Conchs points being scored by senior Dekyus Dickerson, who had four to go along with two rebounds, and Jonibek Muhsinov, with seven points and two rebounds — but in the second the duo could not sustain, as the Bobcats bench opened up a 35-17 lead at halftime. Battling foul trouble, Muhsinov was forced to the bench with just two points, the same as Eric Moore, on a pair of free throws, and Chris Saunders dropped in a bucket off a steal.
Defensively, Key West was strong, keeping Boca Raton off the scoreboard through the first three minutes of the third quarter, but scoring woes once again hindered the Conchs, as they too were unable to put up any points in the span. With 3 minutes and 43 seconds remaining in the period, Key West would score its first points of the third, on a free throw by Moore, with the first field goal coming by Kevon Mills with 56 seconds left to play before the fourth.
Trailing by 23, Dickerson attempted to rally his team, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers and 12 points in the final eight minutes for a team-high 16 points in the game, but the Conchs would come no closer than a 15-point deficit. Muhsinov had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the losing effort, while the only other Key West scorers were Mills with five, Moore with four and Saunders with two.
A night earlier, Key West was able to get twice as many in the scoreboard with points, during a 65-47 victory on Friday, Dec. 10, versus Everglades Prep, but the Conchs were still just 23-for-53 from the field as well as going 17-for-27 from the free-throw line. Key West was able to take advantage in the paint against Everglades Prep on Friday, shooting 51.3% percent inside the arc, but from 3-point range went 4-for-16, which continued into Saturday’s loss during when they went 2-for-10 from outside.
In the victory against the Panthers, it was once again the duo of Muhsinov, with 25 points, going 7-for-11 from the field, and Dickerson with 14, going 2-for-4 night from 3-point range and 3-for-5 from 2-point range, as they combined to make 69% of their shots. Key West still missed 10 free throws while the rest of the team shot 42% from the field.
While most of Monroe County will be out of action for the next two to three weeks, the Conch boys will remain busy in hopes of improving their shooting, taking a trip to the Naples area on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 to play Golden Gate before a rematch against Gulf Coast, which beat Key West in its first meeting of the season, 59-27.