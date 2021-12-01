Initially, the Key West High girls soccer team had a roster of 16 players, but all along coach Justin Martin has been pushing a one-program mentality as he figured many of the junior varsity athletes would find time on the varsity this season.
Martin just did not figure it would happen so early in the season, as on Monday, Nov. 29, when Key West returned to the pitch at Florida Christian following a nine-day hiatus — the shortest of any team in the Monroe County as most had off at least 10 days for the Thanksgiving break — the Lady Conchs traveled with the exact about to field a squad, half of whom were not on that original list of 16.
“We’ve been dealing with a lot of injuries and illness, so we have been filling in the best we can and pulling up a lot of players, but so far they have been playing well,” said Martin, whose team won 3-0 against the Patriots for its second victory through the first six matches of the new season. “It was great to see them last the whole game and get that win.”
Monday’s victory was not the first time the Lady Conchs have had to call up the younger players to fill a position, as, according to the coach, several have been floating back and forth between the JV and varsity this season.
“A lot of those who didn’t make the first 16 have been playing as many games as those that did,” said Martin. “We’ve probably played 22 to 23 girls, consistently, on the varsity this year, so it’s tough to even call it a JV or varsity this year.”
The coach even pointed out that he had just six of the 16 on that first roster dressed out on Monday,
“A lot of those girls are pulling double duty, playing both varsity and junior varsity, and they have played well in the absence of their teammates,” said Martin.
In fact, two of those called up contributed to the victory on Monday, as Berkley Lindley scored the second goal of the match and Grace Andrews assisted the final score.
Carissa Haughey netted the first goal for a 1-0 lead at intermission, followed by Lindley just after the half, and Andrew’s assist, which came when her cross deflected off the keeper and was cleaned up by Haughey, sealed the victory.
“It was fun to see, and the best we have moved the ball all year,” said Martin, who expects it to help the team’s confidence as a whole when they step back on the pitch Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Coral Shores. “We were able to pass all over them and the defense played great, holding the shutout, it was just a good all-around performance.”