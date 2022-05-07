Only two batters beyond the minimum were all Key West High starting pitcher Chloe Gilday needed to finish off St. Brendan during the District 16-4A championship game, as the sophomore hurler allowed just one hit, who would be thrown out attempting to steal, and struck out eight during a complete-game shutout that allowed the Lady Conchs to claim a third consecutive title with a 2-0 victory on Thursday, May 5, on the Sabres’ home diamond.
“They should be feeling pretty good,” said Key West coach Jason Garcia said about his team following the championship win.
Scoring both its runs in the third inning, on three straight singles by Madison Gonzalez, Marina Goins and Miesha Hernandez, the Lady Conchs only had six hits, two by Goins and one more apiece by Caroline Smith and Chloe Knowles, leaving six runners on base.
“We expected to see their No. 1, who we hadn’t seen since last year, and she was able to keep us off-balance,” said Garcia. “When we started squaring her up pretty good, they went to another girl who was hitting her spots and the umpire was giving her the inside pitches. We just didn’t adjust to the pitching as the game went on.”
Despite not hitting as well as they have this season, the Lady Conchs coach expressed there was never a doubt in his mind they would claim the victory.
“We felt pretty confident going into the later innings because Chloe was hitting her spots pretty well and she was really overpowering them,” said Garcia. “I knew that if we could make the routine plays, we could be fine. She was just dominant, and you could tell the wind was out of ( St. Brendan’s) sails after the second time through the lineup.”
In fact, the coach noted the final girl to reach base for the Sabres leaned to get hit by the pitch, but she would be thrown out at third, the second one thrown out in the game by catcher Isabella Perez.
“That’s a smart move with the way Chloe was pitching,” said Garcia, furthering that Gilday hit just the one batter, walked one, gave up one hit and one reached on an error. “It was a dominant performance.”
Garcia continued to explain that he looks forward to games like Thursday’s district final to help his squad “be ready for what happens in the next step of the playoff.” After Gilday’s performance in the circle, Key West also received the news that Pompano Beach was beaten by American Heritage in its district finals, which means the Lady Conchs are likely to be the No. 1 seed in the region when the brackets are released on Friday, May 6.
“If that is correct, we are home until we go away to states or lose,” said Garcia. “I don’t think Heritage can jump four ranks to get over us, so it looks like we are going to be the No. 1 seed.”