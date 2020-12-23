It was a homecoming of sorts for Creig Silimon as the senior state qualifier was back on the mats at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on Saturday during the Key West Invitational, but it was not in the crimson and grey singlet he had donned the previous three years but instead that of the blue and black South Dade, whom he is wrestling for this season.
Despite not being a part of the Key West roster, Silimon expressed he still felt the “love and support” coming from the Conch fans and, for that matter, former teammates when he stepped onto the mats on Bill Butler Court as he had done numerous times before, only this time as an opponent.
“It’s different wrestling against my old team, but then I still felt good,” said Silimon. “When I walked into the gym, everybody was supporting me and telling me they missed me and they loved that I was doing so well, but wished I would come back.”
Then it came time to compete and quickly that all had to be pushed aside.
“I didn’t really have many emotions about it,” said Silimon. “Some of my teammates told me they’d be rooting for me and some of the other parents told me that I’d always be a Conch, so I knew when it came down to it I knew I’d still have some people rooting for me.”
Against Key West, Silimon bumped up to the 195-pound weight class where he would take on Zach Lewicki.
“I heard he was talking about wanting to beat me, so I figured I’d bump up to see what he has,” said Silimon, who won the match via a decision.
During his time with the Conchs, Silimon wrestled between the 170- and 182-pound weight classes, this season also planning on wrestling at 182 pounds for South Dade, but that tenure in Key West was never meant to be that long.
“We were supposed to move my sophomore year, but we ended up staying,” said Silimon.
This year he decided to make the move to better his college-scouting opportunities.
“I have three schools that have already given me offers,” said Silimon, noting those schools as Iowa Lakes Community College, Central Baptist and St. Andrews University in North Carolina.
“I really wanted to continue to better myself as a wrestler,” the senior matsman continued. “Even though I felt Key West can still have those opportunities, there were just more chances and I wanted to be able to put myself on that next level.”
That was where South Dade came into play as his cousin Joshua Swan, who is a state champion with the Buccaneers and grew up training in their Gladiators wrestling program, helped convince him it was the right move to make.
“This year I finally decided to make that change and they just took me in like family,” said Silimon.
Now, he explained, his focus is on accomplishing the task of winning an individual state championship as well as adding to the resume of South Dade, which claimed a team state title in 2017.
“I know there are things I have to work on and I know it’s going to be hard, but I just have to give it all I have because it’s my senior year,” said Silimon. “I want to go out without leaving any regrets behind. I think I do have a good chance but it will be a challenge. I have four or five guys in my pathway so I will see how that goes.”
As for Key West, he articulated that it will always be a bit home, especially with his mother still living in town, even if he’s not wearing the crimson and grey.
“I love the support they still have for me because not many teams will have that same attitude toward you if you go off to another team,” said Silimon. “Some people do feel like I betrayed them, but they still love me like I’m a Conch, and all the love and support I’m thankful for.”