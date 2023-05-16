3W=12.
That is the formula for the Key West High baseball team is facing: three wins equals a Florida High School Athletic Association record 12th state championship.
“We are a team that is ready to go,” said Conchs coach Ralph Henriquez. “Last year, we weren’t ready to go, but now they are.”
That fist W can be claimed on Tuesday, May 16, when Key West hosts Miami Sunset Senior High, who the Conchs defeated 13-0 during the District 16-4A Finals, this time around in front of “white out” of fans at Rex Weech Field at 7:30 p.m.
“We just have to keep doing what we are doing because this crowd is also ready to go, and I think it’s our time to be in that four-man show,” said Henriquez. “This is the best high school baseball crowd in the country, without a doubt. It really makes Conch baseball what it is and is amazing.”
Key West gave the fans plenty to cheer for during the Region 4-4A semifinals against Miami Springs, which had eliminated the Conchs the previous two seasons, including during last year’s region semis. This time around, with Key West trailing by a run in the third, Wyatt Kuhn was hit by a pitch, Jack Haggard walked and Anden Rady reached via an error on the Springs’ right fielder to load the bases for Anthony Lariz, who on a 1-2 count sent the pitch over the right centerfield fence for a three-run advantage.
From there, Felix Ong held Springs to just two runs on four hits and six walks with three strikeouts across five innings, and Key West would add three runs in the fifth on an RBI triple by Haggard, two hit batters, a fielding error and a sacrifice fly by Caden Pichardo for the five-run final advantage and knocked Brandon Olivera, who held the Conchs to just two runs last year, out of the game.
“He’s a horse and very polished, one of the top guys around,” Henriquez said about Olivera. “He made a mistake with Anthony, and Anthony has been coming around, and he got a pitch up and drove it out of the ballpark, which was huge. That pretty much took them out of the game and then Felix had great stuff but got to 90 some pitches and didn’t have command of his fastball like I would have like to see it, but he got us through the fifth and Jacob came in and gave us a good sixth and seventh.”
During the final two scoreless innings, Burnham did not give up a hit with two strikeouts, to seal a 7-2 win.
Joining Key West in the region final is Miami Sunset, after beating St. Brendan for the second time this postseason, this time to eliminate the Sabres via a walk-off home run.
“They are a very good team, and we know this time around we are going to face their No. 1, who is very good,” said Henriquez. “I know we jumped on them the last time, but I don’t think it’s going to happen again here. We have our hands full, but with Lucky’s (Andris Barroso who will get the start) sinker, which they haven’t seen, and Jacob, Anthony and (Marlin) Takovich, our pitching should be good. If not been one guy coming through, it’s another guy, so the kids are focused. We have everybody in line and ready to go.”
A victory on Tuesday will earn Key West a berth in the FHSAA State Final Four and just two wins away from a potential state championship. The state semifinals will be play on Friday, May 19, and the State Championship on Saturday, May 20, at Hamond Stadium in the Lee County Sports Complex in Fort Myers.
“We just have to keep playing as we have been playing,” said Lariz. “Everyone has been battling, everything is going as we planned so far, so we just have to keep that energy up and we will keep it going.”