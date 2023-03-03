Four consecutive match wins are all that stand in the way having their names lifted to the rafters at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium and into school history for the six Key West High wrestlers who will be competing from Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4, during the FHSAA 1A State Championships at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.

“I think we have a shot at getting a new state champion this year,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez.

jwcooke@keysnews.com