Four consecutive match wins are all that stand in the way having their names lifted to the rafters at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium and into school history for the six Key West High wrestlers who will be competing from Thursday to Saturday, March 2-4, during the FHSAA 1A State Championships at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.
“I think we have a shot at getting a new state champion this year,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez.
Even if there are no state champion Conchs this season, history has already been made as, for the first time, Key West will have a female state qualifier — three, in fact — during its inaugural season of the program. Lady Conchs senior Shannon Briggs comes into the tournament as a three-seed in the 190-pound weight class, as does sophomore Sheyla Figuiera in the 105-pound weight class, with freshman Ailee Briggs in one of the four No. 2slots in her 140-pound bracket.
“I’m really excited for the girls,” said Jimenez, noting that he believes the younger Briggs is favored to reach the finals with the top contenders on the other side of the bracket. “Ailee should have a clear path to the finals, but it’s the state tournament and everyone is tough and you can’t look past anyone.”
The coach furthered that he believes Shannon Briggs is also as good as other 190-pounders and can claim a state title in her first and only season with the Lady Conchs.
“She’s one of the most technical wrestlers in that weight class so I know she has the ability to be there,” said Jimenez. “We don’t know a lot about who she could be facing in the quarters, but Shannon is good enough to beat all the girls in the state of Florida. The No. 1 girls in the state is 35-0 but Shannon has wrestled her tough, twice, and I know she can beat her.”
Similar to the elder Briggs, entering the tournament as a third-place finisher in regionals is boys 220-pouner Ralphie Richie, and the Conchs coach also expressed “Shannon and Ralph are as good as anybody in their brackets.”
“Ralph is right there to make a run,” said Jimenez. “He has wrestled real to close to the best the state of Florida has so if he can put it together, and 220 is kind of wide open, so if he wins his first one, I think it will only propel him and I think every match will be like that for him because they will all be tough but winnable matches.”
Seeded the best out of any of the Key West High matsmen is 285-pounder Andre Otto, who was the Region 4-1A champion in his weight class after pinning all four of his opponents and in one of the top contenders for a state championship, but Jimenez expressed the senior did not receive a favorable draw in the bracket.
“Andre is ranked No. 2 in the state and the No. 1 kid, it looks like they will wrestle in the semis, because they are both on the same side of the bracket,” said Jimenez. “We would have like to wrestle him in the finals, but that way Andre has to approach it is if he wants a state title, he has to beat him anyways. “
For Conchs’ 126-pounder Abram Canet, who qualified for the State Championship with a fourth-place finish in the region, it will be a tough match to open the tournament against a region champion, but the Conchs coach believes the sophomore can compete, and that goes for Figuriera on the girls side, according to Jimenez.
“We watched some film on mutual opponents and we like it, so we will focus on the first one with Abram and go from there,” said Jimenez. “Sheyla has a tough first-round match, but I feel she has a really good shot at placing. The are some other girls who are more experienced, but you never know.”
With the girls now competing the same weekend as the boys for a potential state championship, the tournament was extended to three days last year and this year, with the 1A boys mats on the other side of the gym from the girls’ mats, Jimenez is hoping his biggest problem is that he will be running across the gym frequently to keep up with all his wrestlers.
“We are going to get our steps in, but it will all be worth it for a state champion, and it would be cool if it was a girls state champion,” said Jimenez. “Either way it would be considered another title for Conchs wrestling.”