Ten Conchs, five Dolphins and one Hurricane earned the right to compete at the state level of track and field, which this year will change its venue from the University of North Florida to the University of Florida campus in Gainesville in the next two days, beginning with Marathon in the 1A State Finals on Wednesday, May 11, and Key West and Coral Shores on the oval on Thursday, May 12, at the James G. Pressly Stadium.
"It's the most we've taken in a while, so I'm excited for the group that's going and excited for the ones going back from last year because we have a lot of returners," said Key West coach Dave Perkins. "Hopefully we will have a better shot at coming back with a few medals."
The most likely to garner a medal, if not a state final, is Lady Conchs senior Jenkavia Harper, who is coming off winning the Region 4-2A championship with a javelin throw of 119 feet, 7 inches, which ranks second in the state entering the Thursday.
"It's less than a meter between her and the first-place girl, so she can out-throw anybody, but it will come down to who can block out everyone else and do what you are supposed to do," said Perkins.
In fact, the coach expressed he spent time this week stressing the importance of maintaining a similar mindset to the regular season during the state meet.
"If she can just keep it together and not get caught up in the fact it's the state meet, she has a shot," said Perkins. "When some of our kids get there they tend to get 'stadium-itus' and we had a talk about being able to focus on what you are there to do. I think she is in a good spot right now, and she has a good shot to medal."
The Conchs coach also expects the likes of returning state qualifiers Kevon Mills, who is back in the high jump finals for a second consecutive season, as well as Jazlyn Perloff, in the pole vault, to be able to handle the pressure better this season.
"Kevon has to get back into the groove where he was at districts and add on a couple of inches, and he will have a good opportunity," said Perkins about Mills. "He's been there once, so it will be interesting to see how he gathers himself to jump. He was in a state of awe last year, and kind of lost really, but now he's much more focused and be ready to go."
Perkins added that Perloff is peaking at the right point of the season to medal for a second straight year.
"Like she did last year, a lot of people are ranked ahead of her, but she has stayed steady and into states," said Perkins. "She been sick this year, but I think she's starting to rally and starting to get stronger."
Also reaching the state finals in pole vault are Brock Perkins and Suharevskis Niks-Davis, who the coach explained have both come along really well as to being the season neither was focused on the event.
"It's only Niks' first year of pole vaulting, while Brock was focusing on the triple and long but a month ago decided to focus on the vault and here we are going to the state meet," said Perkins. "So realistically, they have only been jumping for a few months and I look forward to seeing what they can do. Every day they get a few more inches and improvement on the top end of their vault. I look for them to have a good showing also."
Entered in two events, Perkins also stated that he believes Marques Williamson can sneak into the podium for both the javelin and discus, "if he throws what he's capable of doing," with the javelin being the better of his two events. Williamson will be joined by Coral Shores line state finalist Xayver Arrington in the discus, while Key West's Savannah Chadic is entered in both the 400 meter-dash and 4x400, along with Isabela Walterson, Nikole Tomita and Grace Opalsky.
"Last year, she had some injuries she was dealing with and she still has a little one this year, but not quite as severe, so I think she will be strong to get through," said Perkins. "If we run another PR in the 4x400, there's a chance we could squeeze in eighth place there and even in the open, she has a shot. If she runs a 57 again or even quicker, she has to get on the medal stand."
In total, Key West will have 10 athletes, with nine entries into eight events, compete on Thursday, Coral Shores just the one, and Marathon will have five entered in two events, with four runners a part of the Dolphins' 4x800 really team. That includes Pedro Zapata, Jakub and Vance Burs and Mason Buxton on the 4x800 and eighth-grader Ava Merryman, in the pole vault.
"We didn't really hit any big meets the last couple of years because of COVID, but usually they perform well at big events," said Murphy. "So I'm excited to see them run on a bigger stage like at states."
The 4x800 relay comes into the meet ranked 15th out of 18 squads, but still, has a goal to be in the Top 8 to medal.
"We'd have to drop it about 10 seconds, but it's possible," said Murphy.
For Marathon, with four of the five back next season, the meet is about the experience.
"Ava's only in eighth grade, so this will give her the experience for years to come and know what to expect," said Murphy, whose team will start with Merryman at 1 p.m. in the pole vault and the 4x800 running two hours later at 3 p.m. Key West will start on Thursday with Williamson in the javelin at 1 p.m. but not finish the day until 9 p.m. with the running of the 4x400.
"I really like that stadium, and I'm excited to see what we can do in that environment," said Perkins.