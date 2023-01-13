The formula for AJ Smith’s success during his junior campaign with the Key West High swim team combined tireless dedication, his teammates, who pushed him to be his best, with a desire to break the school records, as well as some luck with a hurricane, all of which led him to not only claim a district crown in the 50-freestyle but also a berth in the FHSAA State Championship, during which he finished 10th overall to become the Key’s Auto Center All-Monroe County Athlete of the Year.

