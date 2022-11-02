Key West junior A.J. Smith was the district champion in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22:74 and is seeded No. 2 for the regional meet. Smith also qualified in the boys 100-yard freestyle and is seeded No. 17 with a time of 52:42.
Key West junior A.J. Smith was the district champion in the boys 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22:74 and is seeded No. 2 for the regional meet. Smith also qualified in the boys 100-yard freestyle and is seeded No. 17 with a time of 52:42.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
A.J. Smith touched the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle at a recent home meet. The junior won the district title in the event.
Isabella Johnson swims the breaststroke in the medley relay and is part of the freestyle relays.
Senior John Searcy qualified in the boys 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:00.38.
Katelyn Noss is one of the four Lady Conchs swimming in all four relays.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Lauren Walterson will swim the butterfly event in the 200-yard medley relay and in two freestyle events.
Senior Lucas Montiel qualified in the boys 100-yard breaststroke event at No. 24 with a time of 1:15.02.
Ryan Martinez qualified for regionals in the boys 200-yard IM with a time of 2:28.84.
Senior Serena Sanders will swim in three relays for the Lady Conchs.
Junior Gracie Lechnar worked hard to get to the district meet.
A new entry in the Key West High School swimming record books was etched on Friday, Oct. 28 at the District 12-2A Championship.
Junior sprinter Alexander Smith — better known as A.J. — dove into school history with the district championship in the boys 50-yard freestyle.
Smith, along with four other boys and five girls, will lead the Conchs to the Region 4-2A meet on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Sailfish Splash Pool in Stuart, Florida.
The first event is scheduled for 10 a.m.
At districts, the boys and girls teams both took fourth place in a very fast meet, said long-time coach Lori Bosco.
“We have a very fast district with Gulliver, Mast and Mater Lakes,” said Bosco. “It’s very exciting. The last time we had a district champ was Cruse Sweeney a few years back. Cruse went in as the first seed in the 100-yard backstroke.”
Smith did not have his best time of the season, nor did he break Sweeney’s school record of 21:42, but Bosco is very confident he can advance to the Class 2A State Championships.
“Going into regionals as the second seed takes a little pressure off A.J. Everyone is chasing the No. 1 seed, it’s his turn to chase,” Bosco explained. “He’s really close to the top seed and the top two go to states. He likes this pool. As a matter of fact, he pulled his PR of 22:54 earlier this season.”
In addition to the 50-yard freestyle, Smith qualified in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of fifth-place finish of 52:42 and is seeded 17th going into regionals.
“Anything can go in that race. He has a chance to go to states in that one also,” Bosco said.
In addition to Smith, senior John Searcy qualified in the boys 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.38 and is seeded No. 20.
“John was ninth at districts and has a chance to advance, he just has to get his best time. The top time was 52 (seconds) so that will make him get up and race,” said Bosco. Also, Ryan Martinez qualified for regionals in the boys 200-yard IM with a time of 2:28.84 at a No. 22 seed and Lucas Montiel is going in the boys 100-yard breaststroke.
Two of the three boys relay teams qualified for regionals, the coach said. “John Searcy, Jonathan Gvili, Ryan Martinez and A.J. are seeded 10th with a 1:57.27. And the boys 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third with a 1:36.67 and are seeded seventh with Lucas Montiel, John, Yoni (Gvili) and A.J.,” stated the coach. “If they can do what I know they can do swim their tops they’ll advance. We’re so in the cusp.”
All three Lady Conchs relay teams qualified. The Key West girls team of Katelyn Noss, Isabella Johnson, Lauren Walterson and Serena Sander are seeded No. 13 after a fourth-place finish in the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:13.43.
In the 200-freestyle relay, Noss, Johnson, Gracie Lechnar and Sander finished fourth and are seeded No. 16 with a time of 1:58.46, while the same four girls qualified in the 400-yard freestyle, finishing fourth and going as the No. 15 seed in a time of 4:31.19.
“We are so excited about going. The meet starts at 10 a.m. so the kids will get to sleep in a little bit, get ready for warmups and swim our best,” said the coach. “I’m hoping a relay team or two and a couple of individuals advance to states.”