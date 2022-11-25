AJ Smith state meet.JPG

Key West junior A.J. Smith finished 10th overall in the 50-yard freestyle at the FHSAA Swimming and Diving Championship.

 Photo provided

It was a banner day for Key West High School junior swimmer Alexander “A.J.” Smith.

The sprinter finished No. 10 in the state in the boys 50-yard freestyle at the Class 2A finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.

