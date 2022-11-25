It was a banner day for Key West High School junior swimmer Alexander “A.J.” Smith.
The sprinter finished No. 10 in the state in the boys 50-yard freestyle at the Class 2A finals on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the Sailfish Splash Waterpark and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
Longtime Conchs coach Lori Bosco said it was his best swim ever in the preliminaries with a time of 22:07 for a ninth-place finish and a spot in the finals in which he clocked a 22:29.
“He had a great swim in prelims. It’s hard to come back after resting. The finals stared at 5:30 p.m. and swam around 6:30 p.m.” explained Bosco.
Bosco said Smith still has another year in high school for a second trip to the state meet.
“A lot of the kids he swam against were seniors,” said Bosco. “I hope A.J. continues to improve so he can get back to the state meet and possibly break the school record of 21:42 set in 2019 by Cruse Sweeney, also at the state meet.”
Smith just missed medaling with a tie for 10th place, said the coach.
At the District 16-2A meet, Smith won the 50 freestyle in a time of 22:74 and was the No. 2 seed going into the Region 4-2A Championship. At regionals, he pulled a 22:75 for a seventh-place finish.
“He came into the state meet seeded 20th but finished with a ninth-place finish in the prelims,” said Bosco. “He had a really good meet. It was exciting. I told A.J. I hope this sets the tone next season for the boys on the team. But I wanted to focus on A.J. this year because we needed him to do everything right. It’s hard with a bigger team, but hopefully we have a smaller team and get more swimmers there next year.”
Bosco said it’s hard to keep kids in the pool year-round for interests in other activities.
“A.J. has gone on to basketball and Yoni (Jonathan Gvili) is playing soccer now,” explained the coach. “We’re losing a lot of boys, but a lot are chomping at the bit to get started again.”