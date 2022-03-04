So far, youth has been dominant in the circle for the Key West High School softball team.
In their home opener, sophomore Chloe Gilday pitched a full game in the Lady Conchs’ 8-5 win over Palmetto.
Against St. Brendan on Saturday, Feb. 26, fellow sophomore Nevaeh Arnold pitched seven strong innings with six strikeouts, a walk and scattered five hits in Key West’s 10-2 District 16-4A victory at The Back Yard.
With the way coach Jason Garcia stacked the schedule, the Conchs will need plenty of pitching. In addition to Gilday and Arnold, Key West has experience in junior Ty Marie Cervantes and seniors Miesha Hernandez and Marina Goins, who have not seen any action in the regular season but could get some time this weekend and in the near future.
On Friday, March 4, Key West travels up the highway to take on Ferguson High School.
They get back on the bus and return home for a doubleheader the next morning, Sat. March 5, against John Carroll Catholic.
Garcia had plenty of props for his young pitchers.
“Neveah did really, really well. I expect the best from her because I’ve seen her the past three or four years going back to rec league and I know what she can do. She can spin the ball in and hit her spots well, which is what she did today. There were a lot of ground balls to the right side, some to right field. She threw the ball very well. I’m excited to see what the future holds for her,” said Garcia in reference to her win over St. Brendan.
While Arnold was holding down the Sabres, it took the offense four innings to get going. They erupted for seven in the bottom of the fourth. Miesha Hernandez hit a two-run home run over the centerfield fence, Isabella Perez doubled home a run, Chloe Knowles slugged a two-run single and Goins singled home a run. Hernandez also doubled with three RBI on the day and Madison Gonzalez singled two times for one RBI and Scarlet Niles had a pinch-hit single.
With three big games coming up, the young pitching duo have shown a lot of resolve, said the coach.
“They don’t get frustrated, they don’t show any body language in the last two or three games they’ve pitched. I’m very excited,” said Garcia. “I’m very excited to have Mimi, Ty and Marina should we need them. I don’t know much about Ferguson other than they are a quality opponent. Then we’ve got another quality opponent John Carroll coming down. They always put up a good game. After that it’s murder’s row with Westminster (Christian), Pembroke Pines Charter, so we’ve got to get ready, we’ve got to get good.”
In two regular-season games, the defense has been solid with just one error. On offense, they have rung up two home runs, 17 hits and pitching has given up just two base-on-balls.
“With the preseason games, I think we have four walks all year,” said Garcia. “So, if you don’t walk anybody, make the quality plays, you’ll be fine.”