Nova Southeastern, St. Thomas University, Mississippi State, Eastern New Mexico, Polk Community College, Indian River State College and Indian River State College.
That was the collection of universities and colleges displayed on the placards placed in front of Thor Eriksson, Jason Jeudy, Max Ryan, Christian Opalsky, Logan Pellicier, Landon Lowe and Michael Alfonso, who signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday in the Key West High Auditorium to play their respective sports at the next level.
“For them to be able to get through this season took a lot of dedication, hard work, and tenacity, and we are all very proud of your accomplishments,” said Key West High Principal Christina McPherson during the ceremony, noting this was her first College Signing Day as principal of the school. “Each and every one of you really persevered under a lot of stress and to be able to sign in the midst of COVID is absolutely outstanding.”
After a successful cross country season, during which he reached the region finals, Eriksson inked his letter of intent to run with Division-II Nova Southeastern University.
“Thor has such a hard-working and consistent personality, almost to his detriment sometimes,” said Key West High Athletic Director Sarah Eckert, who was also the assistant cross country coach this season. “That has also paid off tremendously because he has been able to push through so many different challenges to become one of the most prestigious runners in our school’s history and now continue on at Nova.”
From the gridiron, Opalsky will also be playing on the Division-II level next season as part of the Eastern New Mexico University football squad, while Jeudy will be at St. Thomas University, which completes on the NAIA level. Both players were part of the All-County team this season.
“I’m super proud of my boys because of everything that had to work through this year to get here,” said Key West High football coach Johnny Hughes. “We didn’t know if we were going to have a season, or when it was going to start, or if we were going to be able to play every game. It was just one of those years and these guys are a shining example of how to handle adversity and come out on top.
“Every one of them has put in the extra work when nobody is watching, doing drills on their own and with their teammates. One of the biggest things that can be said about all three of them is that they enjoyed being a part of this team and really played for each other. Each one could have had more stats playing somewhere else, but each sacrificed for the better of the team and allowed us to have a successful season.”
Ryan, the All-Monroe County Co-Player of the Year, also signed on Wednesday and plans on joining the highly touted Southeastern Conference with former Conchs assistant coach Mike Leech as part of the Mississippi State roster.
“I’ve watched Max grow from a gawky and awkward freshman to a stout, pretty tough individual and [he] has done everything we have asked of him,” Jimenez said of Ryan, whom he has coached in football — on the offensive and defensive lines — as well as in wrestling. “There are very few guys that take advantage of their opportunities and that’s what we have with all these guys here.”
The Conchs’ baseball team also continued its trend of sending its players to college, last year having seven to further their careers, as Pellicier signed with Polk State Community College in Winter Haven, with senior teammates Lowe and Alfonso becoming part of the high-powered Indian River program. Lowe’s father, Benny Lowe, also pitched at Indian River in the Junior College World Series before signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“It’s those memories that they will be able to make, which will be a big part of their future and the leadership they will develop, as well as learning how to compete, that will make a difference in their lives,” said Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez. “I’ve had the privilege of watching these young men grow as athletes since they were freshmen to where they are here today. They are a prime example that when you work hard good things happen. What these young men have done is amazing and one of the joys you get to have as a coach is seeing them grow and have an opportunity in life to continue their education. They probably didn’t like me too much as those freshmen, but hopefully, they like me a little more right now.”
With the hard decision of where they are going to play next year completed, now Lowe, Alfonso and Pellicier can focus on the season at hand, as well as Eriksson, who will be running with the Conchs’ track and field team, and Ryan, who is looking to finish out his wrestling career with a potential return trip to the state finals, while Opalsky and Juedy can now start their training for the future.
“Now the real challenge begins, at this next level, where they will be challenged greater, not just athletically but also academically, and of course with the real world,” said Henriquez. “This is really an opportunity and it’s now their time to cash in on this opportunity and make their names known and show they belong there.”
It’s a task they will take on at the NCAA to NAIA to NJCAA levels.
“This has been a challenging year and where many found obstacles, they found opportunity,” said Eckert. “I hope [they] carry that tenacity forward because it’s just the beginning.”