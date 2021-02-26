A game ball for a hat trick out of a backup role, a first career varsity goal and a coach celebrating his birthday — there were a lot of special moments for the Key West High boys lacrosse team on Wednesday afternoon, including taking a 9-2 victory against district and conference rival Palmer Trinity.
“That was nice to see,” said Key West coach Alberto Piceno. “It was fun to see everyone get some playing time, I didn’t want to go out and put 20 on them, I’d rather see everyone get some experience.”
That is exactly what the coach received as a present, as five of the Conchs’ nine goals came from underclassmen, including from freshman Carter Sessoms, who earned the game ball after scoring a hat trick only after sitting out the first period.
“Before the game, I came up behind him and spun him around to mess with him, but little did I know he was car sick and a bit nauseous,” said Piceno. “He is our backup to Paul Crespo, who was also out, but we still had him sit out the first quarter.”
Once in the game Sessoms netted three goals on four shots in the final three quarters.
“He did everything he was supposed to do,” said Piceno
Even without the Sessom’s high-percentage shooting, Key West was still in front 3-0 at the end of the first and doubled that lead by halftime for a 6-0 advance during the intermission. The Conchs netted two more in the third, including Tate Garr getting his first career goal on an assist from Reese Holtkamp.
“It was pretty special for him and everyone was cheering him on,” said Piceno. “When the younger players score that first goal, we keep the ball, have the team sign it and give it to him. It’s something to cherish and a way for them to say what every they are doing is working and something to remember that special moment by.”
Garr’s goal came in the second half, when Piceno had cleared the benches to make sure the entire roster received valuable game experience.
“We went twice around from top to bottom,” Piceno said about his lineup in the victory.
That allowed Holtkamp to also add a goal to his scoring line, as well as Dre Cooper, who also had an assist, while Brody McCandless and Mack Hill also scored. Tyler Wish had a pair of assists, Kyle Reichard distributed one, while Dylan Oliver contributed a goal and three assists.
“One of the things I like is that these are assisted goals and not one-on-ones with one player trying to take over the game,” said Piceno. “I want them to play as a team because that’s what we are going to be depending on. They have to trust each other and getting the assist can be as big as getting the goal. That’s pretty special to see.”
It made the celebration all that much more special for Piceno, who was celebrating his birthday on the road.
“I usually keep it on the down low, I don’t know how they found out, but it was very special,” said Piceno. “They said, ‘let do this one for coach,’ and that was very special. For me it’s not the win I wanted but just them to have a good practice for the bigger games. But I told them there was no place I’d rather than be than with the boys.”