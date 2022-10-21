Before kickoff could even take place for the Marathon High football team during Week 9 of the FHSAA 2022 season, coach Mac Childress needed to throw out a Hail Mary, of sorts, as his Dolphins were faced with an unexpected situation as there were no referees available for their home matchup that was scheduled initially for Friday, Oct. 22, against Palm Glades Academy.
“We typically go with referees from South Homestead and we even checked to see if we could get a group of Monroe County to do it,” said Childress about finding game officials.
And being it was such an important game to play, as not only was the school planning on celebrating Senior Night before the game but also at halftime retiring the No. 32 jersey worn by Andra Garvey, meant Childress had to make something happen. It turned out, the only option for Marathon was to play Thursday, Oct. 20, which Palm Glades was willing to travel a day early, in order to make sure the game was contested.
“We were are just glad we are playing, it’s a big night,” said Childress. “We didn’t get our typical reps in, but we really don’t care, we just want to play.”
The coach furthered that at this point of the year, as well as the careers of the current seniors, “we know what we are doing on offense and defense, so we just want to polish up things a little bit,” so the focus entering the matchup was ensuring a winning season.
“Our No. 1 thing is to send our seniors out with a winning record, which is something they have never had at any level of football in their lives,” said Childress, whose team came into the game at 4-3 with but two contest reaming on the 2022 campaign. “Our coaching staff meets every Sunday and we have talked a lot about the future of the program and what we are trying to build, and we have a few ideas, but we will take care of that when it comes. Our No. 1 focus is sending the senior out the right way.”
A major part of finishing the season strong for the seniors is making sure team-leading running back Malachi Hawkins, who enters the game with more than 1,200 rushing yards this year, continues to receive attention from college programs.
“This is only his second year running the ball, and one of his major goals is to play college football, so we want to help him accomplish that,” said Childress. “We are just scratching the surface of what he can do on the field and next season, whether it’s on offense or defense, he’s going to provide a coaching staff with a lot of talent, that’s for sure.”
In fact, the Dolphins coach expressed that he has no plans of taking any workload away from Hawkins in the final games of the season.
“We feel like we have a lot of capable guys, but when he’s running through three or four tackles to rip off 40 to 50 yards runs, of course, we are going to continue to give him the ball,” said Childress. “He’s a hard man to bring down, no doubt, but our other pieces are doing their job and getting their yards.”
One of those players receiving touches out of Marathon’s single-wing attack is senior Thomas Eubank, who is donning the No. 32 this season for the final time by any Dolphins player in program history, after Garvey, who is a current coach for the Dolphins, was honored on Thursday night.
“He has one more game to wear it after Thursday, so it’s very special,” said Childress, whose team will close out the season on Friday, Oct. 28, against University School on the Middle Keys campus. “This can be a very special ending for us this year.”