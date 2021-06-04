Q: When did you start swimming competitively?
A: My freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: When I was a little kid, I did karate, and sometimes during the summer I did sailing club.
Q: What prompted you to join swimming in high school?
A: I live on an island and the most enjoyable activity for me was to swim. Then, the summer before my freshman year, my dad told me he wanted me to join at least one sport, so I decided to swim.
Q: Now that you are into swimming, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season, it’s every day. In the offseason, I try to go every day, but if I don’t have a chance to get to the college, I’ll use the pool at my house.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Basically just the summer because I go to North Carolina for a summer camp, where I’m a counselor.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In season, I’m more focused and tend to be better and have goals I set for myself in the season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics, because those determine what I’m going to do with my life outside of sports.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Staying focused and keeping my eye on the goal.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Finish the year strong with my grades and then beat my times from this past year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become a film director.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Going to regional this year, it was my first time going.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Of course, and I’d like to thank coach Lori (Bosco) and my dad.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Find something you enjoy and then don’t give up, keep trying.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That’s what my dad tells me, so I want to keep passing it onto the future generation.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: When I beat my times and set new personal records, then I’ll feel like I’ve pushed myself hard enough to achieve those goals.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Paris, France. I went there my freshman year, but I was only there for a few days and I want to go back and explore more.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’m into computers and hanging out my friends. Really, right now I’m into working on my VR headset and figuring out how it works.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Balancing grades and sports and making sure to keep up my grades while playing sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep. I definitely need it.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m still looking, but I’m trying to find some good film schools.
Q: If you have an opportunity to swim competitively in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Definitely
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: To stay focused. I feel I have good focus in my life, but I need to be more focused at times.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really beautiful down here and when you come down here for the first time, it’s really breathtaking.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My dad’s famous spaghetti and meat sauce.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into film and directing. What interests you in that career?
A: When I was a kid, I’d watch the behind-the-scenes features on DVDs and I always thought it was cool the way they made the movies and the process. I was also in control as a kid, so I felt it would be a good career choice for me.