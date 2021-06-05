Q: At what age did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was about 3 years old and lacrosse I’m looking to play my senior year to try something new.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I did dance for about eight years as well as karate.
Q: What was it about soccer that drew your attention and focus on just that in high school?
A: When I was a kid, my dad signed me up without me knowing and I wasn’t expecting to love it as much as I did, but I fell in love with the sport and it motivated me to keep it up my whole life. So when I heard Coral Shores had a soccer team, I jump right on it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: During the season it’s six days a week, in the offseason, it ranges from three to four days depending on what I have going on.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from soccer?
A: Not really no.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No I don’t think I’d be used to it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I like to tell myself that academics are but I do tend to get caught up with my sports so much that academics do slack sometimes, but I try to pick them up as soon as I can.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Leadership, for sure, and something I’ve always been good at, on and off the field, determining what moves people are going to make. That can be based in sports or just real life.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’m trying to get all-As again, like I did my junior year. That was a big goal for me and I’d like to continue that. Then for sports, I want to get closer to a lot of my teammates because during COVID it was really hard to do that.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I really want to go big in soccer that’s of course one of my big dreams, then I also want to help other people go big in soccer by doing sports medicine, so I’m still in the athletic department.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: In my sophomore year when we won the district championship against one of the hardest team we play.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My dad has always been one of my biggest supporters in life and he’s a big athletic guy to so he loves to give me advice. My mom has always supported me and taken me to practices when I couldn’t drive.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: To never give up, just work as hard as you can and when people tell you that you can’t it just means you have to work five times harder than you have.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Never let someone’s opinion affect the way you play.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would love to visit Hawaii because they have such a beautiful culture and the water looks beautiful down there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to paint or just relax when I do have downtime.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: The judgment, but there’s a lot of that in any school.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Rest if I could or if I was feeling great I’d go out with friends to either play soccer or just hang out.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I do want to stay in Florida, but I haven’t decided which college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, I probably will.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Better foot skills and being able to do more tricks with the ball, which I think would help with my coordination.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: How beautiful it is down here but also that we don’t have a lot to do other than water activities.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d want to go to Old Tavernier Restaurant to have their Alfredo.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into sports medicine. What interests you in that field?
A: Just the fact it still gives me a connection with sports if I can’t play it myself and if I can help other people with injuries, I feel I’d really like that.