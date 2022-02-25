Already once Lesa Bonee has rebuilt the Coral Shores softball program from scratch, in just three seasons winning a conference title, so the proposition of recovering from the lost 2020 campaign followed by struggles a season ago seems a lot less daunting knowing for the second time in a short span she will have a Langley in the circle for her senior year.
“Last year was probably our toughest year since the first year I took over,” Bonee said about last season. “We just had a hard time getting it together last year and I think it was a combination of things, coming off the COVID year and we had lost a lot of our seniors. The last two years have been a tough spot, for everybody, but I’m very pleased with what I have seen so far and what I saw in the fall.”
The reason for the coach’s optimism is that during the previous time title run, the Hurricanes had Anna Langley on the mound during her senior year; this season they are in a similar situation with her younger sister, Maddie Langley, looking to be the Hurricanes’ ace this season.
“Maddie is doing a great job and we will see her a lot, but at the same time we have to keep our next kid ready for next year,” said Bonee. “I’ve not had this program without a Langley in the circle and I don’t know what I’m going to do next year without, but I’ll deal with that then because this year I know Maddie will do a great job in the circle.”
The coach furthered that she sees a different attitude from Langley on the mound this season, after struggling at times last year, mainly due to a lack of confidence in herself and her teammates.
“We changed who’s calling the pitches and already we have seen a benefit of that,” said Bonee.
The coach also furthered that the chemistry between Langley and starting catcher Haley McShane is much improved from a season ago.
“Haley’s improvements, I do think, have helped Maddie out,” said Bonee. “Even though we are already showing improvements from last year, we have to keep getting better at that spot. We can’t allow the other teams to run on us as much as last year.”
Second to the circle for Coral Shores this season, backing up Langley, will be junior starting shortstop and leadoff batter Kailee Reinoso, who is also a volleyball and basketball standout with the Hurricanes.
“When she gets on, we can make some things happen because she runs the bases really well,” Bonee said about Reinoso, adding that overall Coral Shores will rely heavily on its baserunning this season as the coach is also excited about the speed of senior Amy Leal.
“Amy missed all of last season and the fall after a really bad collision at first base last year, but she is as fast a little jackrabbit and she too can make a lot of things happen on the bases and in the field, so we are glad to have her back,” said Bonee. “We have always stressed base running and being a team that manufactures runs, so once we get on, I think we are going to be good. The main thing will be to get on base any way we can and make things happen.”
The other starting senior is Desi Brito, who will be at third base a majority of the time, while the remainder of the lineup is still to be determined, according to the coach. Bonee did point out that this season, unlike any prior, she feels she has the opportunities to move players around and shift as needed.
“I did it in the preseason, playing them in different positions,” said Bonee.
It’s not necessarily the depth the coach is looking to this year, but athleticism.
“A lot of them have never played before, but as long as they are athletic, we can teach them the game,” said Bonee. “That’s encouraging.”
However, because many of the Hurricanes have never played before, Bonee admitted she changed her approach to the offseason and preseason.
“I’m not starting with the basics, they should know the basics, so I’m going to throw them to the wolves,” said Bonne. “So far I’m pleased with the way they have answered the call.”
The more inexperienced Hurricanes will have time to build during the season, as Coral Shores will remain an independent team and focus on winning the South Florida Conference championship.
“Not having a feeder system, the conference is a good fit for us,” said Bonee. “Being in the district, we have to go against the likes of Westminster, who have won states a couple of times, it’s hard for us to compete against that because we have one kid who plays travel ball. The conference gives our kids something they can truly play for, and I think we have a good shot at that this year. I expect to be playing April 28 in the championship game.”
So far it has been all positive results for Coral Shores as it swept the preseason beating Southwest, 11-5, and Lourdes, 6-4, then crushing LaSalle 17-0 in the season opener.
“The feel from the fall was so much different from last year to this year,” said Bonee. “The kids are clicking, they are doing a good job and I do think we have more potential to work through, but with Maddie in the circle, good base running will be the key to our success. That’s how we will win it. I always tell them it’s game of inches, and it’s the little things that make the difference and not the big ESPN plays.”
Three seasons ago, after reestablishing the program with a Langley as the team’s starting pitcher, the Hurricanes would win the conference championship. The stars have seemed to align once again and the winds are shifting back in the favor of the Hurricanes.
“I think we can do it,” said Bonee. “We divide the season into three parts. we just finished the preseason, now we have the season stretch and it’s all about being ready for the postseason. Everything we do now will get us ready for that final part and we just hope to keep getting better every day.”