Entering the season Alex Sternberg was the starting No. 1 for the Coral Shores High boys tennis team, but with the amount of young talent sitting behind him in the lineup, he knew it would only be a matter of time before he would be moved down.
Nevertheless, the senior pushed forward all season, unfazed by where or whom he was playing against but instead concentrating on improving not only his own game while also sacrificing for the best of his teammates and, for that matter, his coaches, in hopes of leaving the squad better than when he joined four seasons ago.
His selflessness showed as the Coral Shores boys dominated their Keys opponents this season, going a perfect 8-0 as did Sternberg, playing anywhere between the No. 1 and No. 3 seed for the Hurricanes, leading him to be tabbed this season as The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“It has been more than a pleasure to have coached Alex for the past four years,” said Coral Shores coach Kim Browning. “He has exceeded all of my expectations this year as a captain, an athlete, and a student.”
Browning went on to explain that Sternberg was “more than deserving of this recognition,” as he put a lot of pressure on himself but it paid off with a 10-1 record in both singles and doubles competition this season.
“Alex’s strongest part of his game would be his serve and forehand, but I am always impressed with his consistency,” said Browning. “He has proven to be dependable, impartial and thoughtful while fulfilling his responsibilities as captain. His consistency and determination played an important role in his wins whether it was singles or doubles matches.”
Despite four years of hard work paying off in the regular season, Sternberg had a tough draw in the district tournament, and his season and high school career would come to a close on the first day of action in the tournament.
As much as tennis has become part of Sternberg’s life, academics have always remained his priority and once again his hard work and determination have paid off as he is graduating with a 4.05 GPA as well as an acceptance to the University of Miami.
Not that his coach is surprised, as she noted he always pushed to be better.
“His enthusiasm and dedication to the game of tennis and to his peers is something that cannot be taught,” said Browning. “I look forward to witnessing Alex’s accomplishments in the future.”