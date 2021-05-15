Evan Tiedemann

Coral Shores, Junior

“Evan played exceptionally well this season. He is particularly consistent with his net game and serves. His overall accomplishments on the court have been especially impressive this season.”

— CS coach Kim Browning

Makani Burga

Coral Shores, Freshman

“Makani is a freshman with skills that compare to a veteran athlete. He has proven that he can compete against the best of players.”

— CS coach Kim Browning

John Searcy

Key West, Sophomore

“John was really solid this year at the No. 4 position for us and he was a really good doubles player. He had a win at LaSalle and a first-round win at districts.”

— KW coach Paul Findlay

Jonibek Mushinov

Key West, Junior

“Jonibek was just a good influence on everybody and he always tried as hard as he could. He had the experience and the other kids looked up to him.”

— KW coach Paul Findlay

Adrian Holdinga

Marathon, Eighth Grader

“Adrian was able to hold his own this year, even though he was just an eight- grader. He’s still a developing player but he can strike the ball pretty well and is certainly an up-and-coming player.”

— Mar. coach Richard Lorenz