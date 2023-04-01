With April dawning, Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez is hoping the Conchs will start to blossom at the appropriate time, to be ready for a potential run to a record-breaking 12th state championship.
On Thursday, March 30, Key West showed signs of being right on pace with the coach’s plans, as they used small ball, as well as some big hit, combined with a six-inning shutout performance by Andris “Lucky” Barroso on the mound along with a solid defensive game that included two outfield assists to claim a 3-0 victory against state-ranked Tampa Berkeley Prep to begin the Key West Spring Break Classic at Rex Weech Field.
“We have some tough ball games coming up this month, starting with John Carroll [Friday] and then we come back against Berkeley Prep again, and you know they will want to win that game after [Thursday],” said Henriquez, whose team has now won seven of its last nine games with John Carroll on the schedule for Friday, March 31, and a rematch against Berkeley Prep on Saturday, April 1, at noon. “After that, we have Eustes, Palmetto, Westminster and Stoneman Douglass, which are all good clubs, but that’s how we designed the schedule, which is the second-highest ranked in all of 4A baseball.”
It was a pitchers duel in the Classic opener against Berkeley Prep, which is ranked No. 20 in Class 3A, as Barroso combined with Buccaneers starter Trimble Henderson to allow just seven of the first 28 batters through three and a half innings of play to even reach base safely, one of which was thrown out trying to turn a hit into a double in the second inning by Conchs right fielder Jack Haggard.
With Barroso in control on the mound, giving up just five total hits in the game and three walks, with seven strikeouts, Henriquez felt his team needed to get a run home, so when Anden Rady extended his current hit streak to five straight with a double off the left centerfield fence, the Conchs coach went to small ball. Jose Perdigon followed with a sacrifice bunt to put Rady 90 feet away from scoring, and Noah Burnham came up clutch with the squeeze attempt to put the pressure on Berkeley.
“When our pitching staff clicks the way it did, then once you score one you know it’s not going to be easy for the other team to score two, so it was important we got one across on that squeeze play,” said Henriquez. “Lucky pitched a great game, the outfield had two assists throwing a runner out at second and a guy out at third, we got all our bunts down and even executed a squeeze play, then we chipped away here and chipped away there and wound up scoring three runs against a very good ball club.”
A walk and hit batter put a runner in scoring position for Haggard to also improve his hit streak to six in a row, with an RBI single back up the middle in the fifth and in Key West’s final at-bat Caden Pichardo and Anthony Lariz connected on back-to-back two-out singles for an insurance run.
Despite the game-tying run coming to the plate in the top of the seventh after a walk and single, Felix Ong turned away the threat by striking out the side for the save.
“We just had a great night,” said Henriquez, noting Ong will get the start against Berkeley on Saturday. “It’s all about getting to peak at the right time, because it’s not always that the best team wins, but the team that playing the best at the right time, and that’s our focus is at right now.”