With April dawning, Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez is hoping the Conchs will start to blossom at the appropriate time, to be ready for a potential run to a record-breaking 12th state championship.

On Thursday, March 30, Key West showed signs of being right on pace with the coach’s plans, as they used small ball, as well as some big hit, combined with a six-inning shutout performance by Andris “Lucky” Barroso on the mound along with a solid defensive game that included two outfield assists to claim a 3-0 victory against state-ranked Tampa Berkeley Prep to begin the Key West Spring Break Classic at Rex Weech Field.

