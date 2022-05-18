Following an emotional final team huddle of the season, on Saturday, May 14, coming off a 4-2 loss to Miami Springs in the Region 4-4A semifinals, every member of the Key West High baseball team stopped to thank Conchs coach Ralph Henriquez for the opportunity to be part of the 23-win 2022 campaign.
The winningest coach in the program’s illustrious history has not hidden the fact he is coming to the end of his career, but with the dedication the players gave to improving and learning this season, he reiterated after the loss it will not be his last.
“At one point I was going to make that decision that this was going to be my last year coaching, but like I told the kids, the way this season went on from midseason, I saw how these kids were immersing themselves in Conch baseball, to jump from last year winning nine games to this year winning 23, it was tremendous to see.”
The coach also furthered that the thousands of fans in attendance on Friday, mostly clad in red in support of the Conchs, were also a major reason for his wanting to return, and those spectators were treated to a pitchers’ duel in which there were no errors committed, only a combined 10 hits allowed, five by both squads, and 16 strikeouts.
“That was unbelievable,” Henriquez about the turnout to the game, which had spectators spread all the way into the outfield bleachers.
In the season finale, a colossal two-run home run by Jason Torres into the bleachers at Tommy Roberts set the tone early for the Golden Hawks, with the 2-0 advantage holding until the fourth inning in the pitchers’ duel.
“We wanted to go soft away and if we walked him, so what, but Jacob made a mistake and left it up in the zone and that’s too good of a hitter to leave with a changeup over the middle,” said Henriquez.
A steal of home by Jack Haggard, set up by a delayed steal by Kai Smith, both of whom reached with a single with two outs in the fourth, cut the lead in half, and from there Conchs starter Jacob Burnham, who lasted 6 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts, and Golden Hawks starter Brandon Olivera, who tossed six complete allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts, kept the score the same until the seventh.
Burnham struck out two of the first three faced in the seventh, but allowed a single and an intentional walk to Torres to put two runners on base with two outs. Looking for the best matchup possible, Henriquez opted to go with right-hander Felix Ong on the mound against right-handed hitter Perez, who drew a walk, and Abdriel Delgado followed with a two-run single to open a three-run advantage.
With the fans bringing the energy, the Conchs were not done as a lead-off walk in the bottom of the seventh, followed by an RBI double by Wyatt Kuhn, once again cut the lead in half. But a throw out at third and pair of strikeouts ended the threat, Key West’s season and the high school careers of Preston Herce, Kai Smith, Trevor Zuelch, Jason Yarbrough and Billy Kight.
“Those seniors really led the team, from their actions to the way they played on the filed and that really helped these younger guys develop,” said Henriquez.
With a team batting average above .300 this season, the entire starting outfield, pitching staff and two catchers all returning, Henriquez expressed he is optimistic about the program’s growth going into next season.
“The pitching staff with Jacob, Felix, Lucky and Takovich are only going to get stronger, and they are all going to be throwing close to the 90s in not in the 90s next year,” said Henriquez. “Then you also have the development of a 14-year-old catcher, in Noah Burnham, who hit lead-off, and another freshman in Jose Perdigon, who hit .330 on the year, coming back and Wyatt and (Anden) Rady, who both came on in the second half of the year, Jack Haggard batted over .300, so really we are looking at filling two important roles at third base and short stop.”
The coach was also excited to see the 12U and 14U Conchball teams out practicing on Saturday afternoon at Rex Weech Field prior to the region semifinal contest.
“Those other teams are bringing in players to their schools while we are developing ours,” said Henriquez. “These kids who are in Conchball already are getting accustomed to how we do things and what we expect. That has to be our way, because we can’t do what other Miami high schools are doing and changing their roster every year.”
Starting practicing and dreaming of being a member of the Key West High baseball team at a young age is where the passion comes from, according to the coach, and that lineage was evident through the thousands of Conchs, all donned in crimson and grey, in the stands to support their hometown squad.
“It was a great season for these kids and a good turnaround, and they will be back next year,” said Henriquez. “Baseball is built around pitching and defense and they have a good summer ahead. They really love to be here and working out, heck there have been times I’ve had to send them home and that’s a great thing, so I think, next year is going to be another successful season.”