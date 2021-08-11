A candid message from Super Bowl champion, author and reading advocate Malcolm Mitchell about the importance of reading and his journey to become an avid reader was appreciated by the Monroe County School District staff in attendance during their “Welcome Back” sessions at Key West and Coral Shores high schools.
Seeing obstacles as opportunities, persevering to achieve your goal and never giving up were among the key points in his motivational message.
The former college and NFL standout discussed how lessons learned in football transferred to life. In sharing his story, he talked about how reading wasn’t important to him until he was in college at the University of Georgia. It was then that he realized his skills needed to be strengthened, so he joined a book club and focused on enhancing his reading ability.
Despite his many accolades on the football field, he shared that he considered learning to love reading as one of his greatest achievements.
In fact, Mitchell is an advocate for literacy and has written two children’s books, “The Magicians Hat” and “My Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World.”
After a brief question-and-answer session, the author-football star stayed and signed his books, taking the time to meet with all who wanted to see him.
Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford was pleased to have Mitchell kick off the school year in such a positive way.