marlins key west day

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and city commissioners welcome PAL members while announcing the annual Key West Night at the Miami Marlins game on Aug. 27.

 Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The Miami Marlins are once again supporting the Key West Police Athletic League by proclaiming Aug. 27 as Key West Night.

Meanwhile, Mayor Teri Johnston and the Key West City Commission, during their July meeting, also proclaimed Aug. 27 as Miami Marlins Day.

