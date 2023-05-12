When Key West High leadoff hitter Mikey Greenberg began the bottom of the first inning during the Region 4-4A quarterfinals against Somerset Pembroke Pines with a triple down the first-base line, the sea of white surrounding Rex Weech Field erupted with excitement.
“I’ve never played in front of a crowd like this, so it was definitely a fun moment,” said Greenberg. “I really have enjoyed every single game and not let the pressure get to me. I’ve just thought of it as more people to put a show on for everyone.”
Greenberg would triple twice in the contest, stranded at third both times, but it was still enough to spark a three-run Conchs advantage after four frames, which they would hold onto for an 8-5 victory on Tuesday, May, 9, to set up a third straight season with a postseason elimination game against Miami Springs, this time on Friday, May 12, in Key West at 7:30 p.m.
“Mikey did a good job with the scouting report and focus center to right field, and he stayed with that and had success,” Key West coach Ralph Henriquez said about the win on Tuesday. “He stayed inside the ball and set the table for us, and when he does that, it helps our club tremendously to get going.”
The early runs on Tuesday for Key West came from an RBI double by Noah Burnham driving home Caden Pichardo, who had singled in the second, a double by Anden Rady and Jose Perdigon to bring home two in the third, and Greenberg’s second triple brought in Burnham, who reached with a single to begin the bottom of the fourth.
The defense also came up big for Key West as they were able to fend off a pair of squeeze bunt attempts by Somerset in the third, while Andris “Lucky” Barroso surrendered two runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts across five innings to make the score 4-2 after five complete.
After Jacob Burnham made quick work of Somerset in the sixth, striking out two of the three batters he faced, Key West scored four insurance runs, on singles by Wyatt Kuhn, Perdigon and Sam Holland, a sacrifice fly from Jack Haggard, but more crucially two dropped fly balls by the Panthers that kept the inning alive, although it was much needed as the Conchs allowed three walks, a hit batter, an error and a single to bring the winning run to the plate. Felix Ong would get out of the jam, with two strikeouts, to seal the win by three runs.
“This is playoff baseball and anything can happen, and when you don’t throw strikes, that’s what happens,” Henriquez said about the Panthers’ comeback attempt in the seventh. “But it was good for Felix [who will get the start against Miami Springs] to get used to the crowd for an inning and get a sense of what it’s going to be like on Friday.”
Henriquez furthered that he expects Friday’s region semifinals to be a very high-pressure game, with two very good pitching staffs.
“I don’t forsee a lot of runs going to be scored,” said Henriquez, whose team will be hosting a “red out” for the fans during the game in Friday. “We have to put zeros on the board and try to steal a run when we can, because I think it’s going to come down to that, but it’s going to be a helluva crowd here on Friday night because it was a good one [Tuesday]. It will be standing room only.”
Miami Springs ended Key West’s 2021 campaign in the District 16-4A semifinals, and then did it again at the same point the two squads are meeting on Friday in the Region 4-4A semifinals, when the Golden Hawks defeated the Conchs 4-2 at Rex Weech Field. In that contest, Key West was ranked No. 1 and Miami Springs No. 5; this time around the Conchs are once again the top seed in the region, while the Golden Hawks are No. 4, still they are expecting to see Brandon Olivera on the mound, who last year held the Conchs to two runs across six innings.
The winner of Key West and Springs will play the winner of St. Brendan and Sunset, which was a rematch of the District 16-4A semifinals that the Knights won and went on to lose to the Conchs in the championship.
“I feel like all of us are ready, and we are peaking at the right time,” said Greenberg. “We definitely want Springs because they have taken us out twice now, so we want our revenge. I feel like I’m ready to do that, and the boys are ready.”