When Key West High leadoff hitter Mikey Greenberg began the bottom of the first inning during the Region 4-4A quarterfinals against Somerset Pembroke Pines with a triple down the first-base line, the sea of white surrounding Rex Weech Field erupted with excitement.

“I’ve never played in front of a crowd like this, so it was definitely a fun moment,” said Greenberg. “I really have enjoyed every single game and not let the pressure get to me. I’ve just thought of it as more people to put a show on for everyone.”

