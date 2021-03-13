Henry Herrera
Marathon, Sophomore, F/D
Notes: “Henry started off as on defense but moved up front toward the end of the season and became a huge part of the attack. When he moved up, things started happening and you can definitely tell his game is developing. It’s going to be great to see what he can do in the next two years.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy
Miguel Avena
Marathon, Senior, M/D
Notes: “Miguel played just about every position this year. He would guard the top guy on the other team and, when we could, we would push him up. With everything that went on this year, he was a huge leader for the team and ran practices himself at the park. He was the organizer of the group and will be one who is missed years to come.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy
Mathis Trujillo
Marathon, Senior, M
Notes: “Mathis controlled the center-mid pretty much the entire season and would switch between offensive and defensive mid. He was good at distributing the ball and putting it over the top of the defense. He’s finishing a five- or six-year varsity career and has been a big part of the team for all that time.”
— Mar. Coach Jim Murphy
Patrick Crews
Marathon, Senior, F
Notes: “Patrick moved in at the beginning of the season, but has played club his whole life, and brought a level of experience to the team. He has a strong left foot and just an eye for the goals. He was a great edition this year.”
— Mar. Jim Murphy
Giancarlo Prieto
Marathon, Junior, M
Notes: “Giancarlo was one of the best we had this year with assists, and a lot of the goals we scored started by coming off his foot. In the quarterfinals, he either scored or had an assist. He definitely knows how to find space and when he gets the ball on his foot, he knows how to capitalize.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy
Christopher Rodriguez
Coral Shores, Junior, M
Notes: “Christopher is a well-rounded player and we could move him around to a variety of places, trying to find where he can help us the most. He has good possession and passing skills and he communicates well with his teammates. Whatever sports he is in, he’s always a leader, which is what you look for when you build a team.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Christian Rodriguez
Coral Shores, Junior, M
Notes: “Christian saw time from the defensive side to forward, that’s how well-rounded he was, depending on the strength of the other squad depended on where we used him. He has been a captain the last couple of years and will be a captain again, I’m sure, because of his presence he brings to the game.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Noah Butler
Coral Shores, Senior, F
Notes: “Noah is the type of kid who will leave his heart out on the field. He gives you 110% and it’s hard to come across those type of kids, year-in and year-out. When he comes off the field, you know he has given all his effort and he’s not saving anything for later.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Bobby Temkin
Coral Shores, Freshman, M
Notes: “Bobby has obviously played club ball and you can see that with the way he reads the field, it’s probably better than any player I’ve had since AJ Paterson. Bobby really understands the game and will support the team in any way possible. I’m looking forward to having him back the next few years.”
— CS coach Jorge Bosque
Claudimy Joseph
Key West, Senior, D
Notes: “Claudimy was a physical wall in the center of our defense. He controlled the back, which was important because we graduated both our center backs last year. He also created a great partnership with our freshman defenders and without him a lot of the success we had this year, we would not have had. He’s our captain and influence with the team will undoubtedly be missed.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Anelson Azard
Key West, Freshman, F
Notes: “Anelson was impressive with 10 goals and taking 47 shots this season. He’s definitely someone I’m looking forward to having the next three years down the line. I think he could have the potential to surpass some of our best scorers in school history and terrorizing defenders with his runs.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Jonathan Gvilli
Key West, Sophomore, M
Notes: “Johnathan has been an attacking point for us and he’s connected really well with the forwards. He’s an intelligent player, who is calm on the ball and he has great vision to find the right pass to his teammates. He’s an very encouraging player to watch and I’m looking forward to having him back next year.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Axel Correra
Key West, Junior, D/M
Notes: “Axel played left back for us, but also played defensive mid and outside mid. He’s one of those player who can play anywhere on the field. He’s an intelligent player and even though he played defense had had a few goals as well this year. He was able to step in where we really needed him this year.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Dylan Olive
Key West, Senior, D
Notes: “Dylan is a very smart players and is always giving it his all. He will have battle scars on his legs after those hard-fought games. He played a pivotal role on the defense for us and is a very important player who never argues or is never negative and we will miss that next year.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Michael Mensch
Key West, Junior, F/GK
Notes: “Michael started off scoring really well, with three goals, but an ankle injury limited him and he ended up playing some important time in goal for us and had some beautiful saves. He’s been an important player for us this year, who we lucky to have, since he can go from forward to goal keeper or on the left or right mids. He’s very dedicated and confident.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Smondy Joseph
Key West, Sophomore, F
Notes: “Smondy played a wing for us and was an engine out there. He really made a strong improvement from last year, as a left or right back, to playing many positions this year. He played every game for us and has been very effective. He has worked hard and is very passionate for the game.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Jean Allen Charles
Key West, Freshman, D
Notes: “Jean Allen has created a very good partnership with the older defenders in the back. He is also very tall and was able to win a lot of things in the air and never shied away from a tackle. He has the potential, depending on his work ethic, as someone who is a team leaders by his junior year.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre
Adrian Morales
Key West, Senior, GK
“Adrian really started to come out of his shell this year. He came up big for us against teams like American Heritage, with some pretty big saves to keep the scores at a minimal. He’s been very good for us, averaging a little more than three saves a game he played. He’s fearless in the back and pulled out saves we didn’t think he’d be able to get to.”
— KW coach Marc Pierre