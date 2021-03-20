Riley Dobson
Coral Shores, Senior, C
Notes: “Riley brings nothing but intensity, she does that in all her sports and does an incredible job with that. She’s willing to do anything for the team and just an amazing all-around athlete. She’s a great rebounder and was ranked in the nation last year and this year, finishing with 15.2 rebounds per game this year which was good for 26th in the nation and Top 10 in the state, so the numbers speak for how incredible she was.”
— CS coach Pat Meyers
Bekky Valenzuela
Coral Shores, Junior, G/F
Notes: “Bekky was a little bit of everything. She can shoot, she can drive, plays solid defense and can rebound, and is a really good all-around player on offense and defense. She still has room to grow, she playing AAU summer ball this year and I expect a huge senior year for her. She’s going to really be the player we lean on next year and I think she can handle that responsibility after she averaged a double-double with 12.3 points an 11.5 rebounds this season.”
— CS coach Pat Meyers
Kailee Reinoso
Coral Shores, Sophomore, G
Notes: “Kailee is a first-year starter and played every game. She really helped fill the void we had last year after losing a couple of guards. She plays really good defense, she’s quick and usually one of the fastest on the court, and gets a lot of steals. She also hit some big shots and starting shooting the ball well from the outside at the end of the season. She’s going to have to score a bit more the next two years and I think she can.”
— CS coach Pat Meyers
Molly Prince
Marathon, Junior, C
Notes: “Molly was usually the player that stood out for us rebound-wise as well as her ability to score right off the bat. She brought a lot of leadership and was the first to speak up when things were going bad in games or practice. She really kept the team together on and off the court. Without her we wouldn’t have won as many game as we did because she really grabbed most of our rebounds.”
— Mar. coach Andres Garvey
Elaina Eubanks
Marathon, Eighth Grade, G
Notes: “I really was surprised by Elaina this year because last year, when she came up to varsity, she was kind of shy. This year she just took off and focused on playing good basketball and when she starts scoring, she just keeps going and going. She’s a very good athlete and in years to come she’s going to be a good asset to the team.”
— Mar. coach Andres Garvey
Abrianna Marshall
Marathon, Sophomore, G
Notes: “Abrianna was out point guard and she is there because she never argues about anything. She can go out and score or pass the ball and is really a team player. When she starts scoring and getting the attention her way is when she likes to get everybody else involved as well. She’s going to continue to be a good teammate and even better basketball player as time goes on.”
— Mar. coach Andres Garvey
Alyssa McRae
Key West, Senior, G
Notes: “Alyssa started slow, because she wasn’t able to travel this summer, but without her wouldn’t be where we made it to this year. She’s an excellent player and only going to get better in college as long as she works at it. She has been our No. 1 star since she got here and she was out top scorer for the last three years. She was able to transition to where ever we needed to play her and I’m really going to miss her.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod
Mohina Rahkmonova
Key West, Junior, G
Notes: “Mohina is an excellent player and was really important to us this year as our point guard. Once she got on track this year she really did everything she needed to do and I can’t wait for her senior year to see everything she’s going to bring to the table. She was a co-MVP for us this season. She knows how to drive in and when we were in a crunch she was always there to step up.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod
Jenkavia Harper
Key West, Junior, G/F
Notes: “Jenkavia took on a lot of roles this year and, while the change of positions may have got to her at times, she really did play a vital role and did what she needed to do to either score, rebound or play excellent defense, and I’d say she was our leading defensive player. She made good decisions with the ball and had good shot selections. She really played with a lot of confidence this year in any position she was put into.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod
Sarah Centonze
Key West, Senior, F
Notes: “When we needed Sarah, she was there this year and always gave us 100%. To be totally honest, without Sarah, I think our district championship could have turned out much different. When she needed to turn on, she did, and had an excellent postseason. Every game she played, we told her what needed to be done, and she got it done. She’s been with us for four years and even when she wasn’t on the floor she gave the energy off the bench and I’m going to miss that.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod
Miesha Hernandez
Key West, Sophomore, F
Notes: “Miesha’s skill set is on defense and rebounding, but she still made some big shots for us this year. When you ask her to do A-B-C, she gets it done and she has to be considered one of our best defensive players this year. She had some health problems this season, but when she was on the court she gave 100% and never gave up.”
— KW coach Shonta McLeod