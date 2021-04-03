Vincent Biondoletti
Coral Shores, Junior
106 pounds; 14-8 record
Notes: “He progressed really well after being hurt all last year and then, like everyone else missing all summer. He still is a little bit undersized, but was still a state qualifier and district champion again. Hopefully he will really start going into the weight this coming year, but we will be training hard all summer long.”
— C.S. coach Joe Biondoletti
Colby Stewart
Key West, Sophomore
120 pounds, 21-27 record
Notes: “Colby put a lot of work in as a second-year wrestler and is starting to become a leader in the room. He improve tremendously from the begging to the end of the year and was right there, making it to the blood round of regionals. If he continues to put that work in, he will be a state qualifier next year. His future is very bright.”
— K.W. coach Chaz Jimenez
Herlandy Leon
Key West, Senior
132 pounds, 26-14 record
Notes: “Since his sophomore year, when Herlandy first came out with us, he has put in so much work. We always get those guys, who become real core type of guys, and are here all year-round and do everything you ask him to do and he’s been that guy. Unfortunately he wrestled in the toughest region of the toughest weight class in the entire state. He still worked hard and really was right there to making it to states.”
— K.W. coach Chaz Jimenez
Will Andrews
Key West, Senior
170 pounds; 36-14 record
Notes: “I wish we would have had more time with Will, because he has really bought into it and now loves the sports. His development over the last couple of years has been pretty phenomenal. He was a leader in the room and really had the guys working hard as someone to look up to. I know he fell short of his goal, but he still has accomplished so much and with his type of work ethic he will have a lot of success in life.”
— K.W. coach Chaz Jimenez
Zack Lewicki
Key West, Junior
195 pounds; 39-11 record
Notes: “We knew Zack had a lot of potential after last year even as a backup. He put the time in during the offseason and just got better and better and I think he now knows he’s good enough to place at states. I think he’s going to continue to get better from here and have a great season next year.”
— K.W. coach Chaz Jimenez
River Cuntio-Lyda
Key West, Junior
285 pounds; 21-11 record Notes: “I’m really proud of the way River has progressed. He’s always been behind a good wrestler, but he’s been with the club and program since eighth grade. He definitely deserved to become a state qualifier and we knew all year he had the ability and now that he has broken through, hopefully he continues to grow and make some more noise next year.”
— K.W. coach Chaz Jimenez