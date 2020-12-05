Catarina Cassidy
Key West, Junior
Notes: “Catarina wasn’t as healthy as she wanted to be, which was tough for her this year. She still showed great leadership and ran as best she could, even though she was hurt. She showed you can do the other things that are important even though you can’t accomplish everything you want because you are injured. That doesn’t mean you just sit on the sideline.”
— Paul Volero, Key West coach
Rain Banks
Marathon, Freshman
Notes: “Rain started in sixth grade, so it’s crazy it’s already her fourth year running but just her freshman year. She already feels like a staple of the team and she’ll be around for three more years. She had a solid year and was consistent throughout the year, which really helped our team and another reason we got back to state once again.”
— Jim Murphy, Marathon coach
Allison Paskiewicz
Marathon, Senior
Notes: “Alison was hurt a lot last year but picked it up for us at the end and continued that right into this year, as she was healthy this season. She was not only one of our top runners but was also one of our top leaders. She did a great job of staying consistent and I don’t she ever ran faster than 25 minutes the whole season.”
— Jim Murphy, Marathon coach
Sarah Paskiewicz
Marathon, Senior
Notes: “Sarah was so consistent and really had an awesome season and was our first runner at states, where she PRed, along with her sister, and you always want to do that to end your season. They really held not only our cross country team, but our girls athletics together, strongly, and there are no better role models for the younger kids than the Paskiewicz girls.”
— Jim Murphy, Marathon coach
Lucia Rodriguez
Coral Shores, Senior
Notes: “Lucia is a very dedicated athlete who joined cross country the last few years to get in shape for basketball, in which she is a two-time All-County Player of the Year, and this year became our best runner on the cross country team. She not only had the fastest times on our team this season, but she is also a great leader and truly is a great teammate.”
— Pat Meyers, Coral Shores coach