1. Dozen Done Right
With 11 of the 13 Conchs in contention reaching the first-place match of their weight class, and seven of those claiming individual crowns, the Key West wrestling team extended its school record to a 12th consecutive district championship. Max Ryan would go onto become just the 10th Conch matsman to reach the finals of the FHSAA State Championships, finishing as the 220-pound weight class runner-up After making the FHSAA State Finals, Coral Shores’ Vincent Biondoletti advanced to Fargo Nationals, after claiming second at the South East Regional, where he would be named an All-American.
2. Streaking Along
It was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the Monroe County cross-country teams. It did not turn out that way, as the Marathon squads were able to qualify for the State Finals, the Lady ’Fins for the third straight year and the boys for the seventh, bringing home the Region 4-1A runner-up hardware, while Colbin Hill kept alive the Conchs’ streak of reaching every season since 2011 when he advanced as an individual to the meet. The Dolphins’ Pedro Zapata would medal at the state finals and then go on to garner an entry in the Running Lane National Championship in Huntsville, Alabama running a personal record time of 16:41, placing him in the Top 3 all-time in Marathon High School 5K history.
3. Finals Medals
In the final time the Pitchford twins suited up for Marathon High, during the track and field FHSAA 1A State Finals, Jonathan placed as the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 3,200, while Owen was 15th in the 800 and 13th in the 1,600. During this run to the finals, Jonathan became the first three-time district champion and also won the title in the 1,600 meter Region 4-1A Finals. Key West’s Jaz Perloff cleared a PR 9 feet, 10 inches to medal in sixth in pole vault and Marquess Williamson was seventh overall in the Javelin.
4. New HEIGHT Rising
Six seasons ago, the first girls weightlifting program in Monroe County started at Marathon High School. Since that point, it has grown Keys-wide, at all three county schools, with four state qualifiers in that time span, never more than one in any season, as well as a record 27 regional qualifiers in the 2019-20 campaign. In 2021, there were a record-breaking 45 county lifters who qualified for the Region 4-1A Finals, nine of whom qualified for the FHSAA 1A State Finals, with Marathon’s Rylan Chapa, and Key West’s Marina Goins and Breanna Allen Medaling.
5. Second Helpings
For the second straight year, Coral Shores’ Corley Smith advanced to the FlHSAA Class 1A Swimming Championship in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. At the District 12-1A meet, Smith finished No. 4 in the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:58.84. At regionals, she swam to a 10th-place finish with a season-best time of 1:55.28. She also clocked a 1:58.43 at states. In the 500-yard freestyle, Smith finished No. 3 with a 5:15.70, was eighth at regionals with a 5:09.80 and was No. 22 at states with a 5:15.14. Although the state meet was huge, her biggest challenge as a swimmer was during the Swim for Alligator Light in which she finished No. 5 overall and was the second female to complete the 8-mile course in 3:30.27.
6. 200 and Counting
When Lori Bosco arrived in Key West in 1987 as an intern for the U.S. Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department, she thought it would be a starting point in her life after college. What evolved was a long and successful career as the swim coach for Key West High School. Now in her 25th year as the Conchs’ mentor and the longest-tenured Key West coach, Bosco achieved the milestone of 200 wins by beating long-time rival Archbishop McCarthy. Bosco closed out the season with 203 wins and counting, then coached The College of the Florida Keys’ inaugural swim season.
7. Record Setters
Preston Herce had the Key West High football team’s offense on such a roll by the season’s end that the Conchs were the No. 1-ranked rushing team in Class 5A in the state, No. 4 in scoring and in the Top 15 in total yards, all while Herce became the first quarterback in Key West High history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. Herce had 1,152 rushing yards on 112 carries. Joining the Key West High gridiron record books, place kicker Axel Correa set the school mark with eight touchbacks in one game and 33 on the season.
8. Difference Experience
Lucia Rodriguez led the Lady ‘Canes basketball team in points and assists in each of her four seasons, her senior year finishing 16th in the state and 36th in the nation in scoring, all the while becoming the second 1,000-point scorer, with 1,032 in her career, in Coral Shores girls basketball history to close out the 2020-21 season. While Rodriguez graduated in June, in December of 2021 the Coral Shores boys and girls basketball teams had an opportunity to play on the Miami Heat’s home court. Making the most of the occasion, Lady ‘Canes coach Pat Meyers dressed 13 players, all of whom had an opportunity to step on the court during game action, while the boys coach called the games against Ransom very good experience for this players.
9. Growing Greener
Through the years, the Key West High Back Yard has seen several remodels and renovations. The most recent facelift, which was officially opened Jan. 15, is now a fully-functional facility for seven different varsity programs. The upgrades include a new turf field for the Lady Conch softball team as well as a multi-use field inside the track, which will be lined for football, soccer and lacrosse. The heavily-used track received a new finish, as well as new lighting installed throughout the entire facility and new sod on the practice field. The overhaul is not only an improvement for the teams but also for the spectators, who will now have better access with the addition of a public restroom, near the tennis courts, a concession stand, expanded bleachers and press boxes.
10. 50 Years in the Making
“The Marathon boys soccer program has been trying for about 50 years to have this special moment,” said Dolphins coach Arno Silva after he led his squad to the first district championship in school history with a 5-1 victory against Keys Gate during the 16-3A finals. After shutting out its biggest Monroe County rivals, Coral Shores, in the district semifinals, Marathon was able to follow that with the convincing four-goal victory against the reigning district champions, Keys Gate. Marathon got on the board early at the start of the second half on a Henry Herrera goal, who finished the game by adding three more scores.
BEST OF THE REST FROM 2021
• In convincing fashion, 70-37, the Key West High girls basketball team claimed the program’s first district championship trophy in 30 seasons. The victory also secured Key West’s first home playoff game since 1990. The previous district title for the Lady Conchs came in 1991. For the first time in school history, Key West would win a state playoff game, beating iMater 62-23 in the region quarterfinals, before suffering a heart-breaking, nine-point loss in the semifinals.
• Entering the District 16-3A Championship match, Coral Shores volleyball coach Kathy Ets-Hokin asked her players to do three things: play hard, play smart, play together. Following that lead, Coral Shores did not just win, they dominated, allowing Somerset Silver Palms to score a combined 26 points through three games, as the Lady ’Canes rolled to the program’s district title this century with a 3-0 victory.
• Due to COVID protocols, the Key West High softball team was forced to leave several starters behind during the District 16-4A championship. The Lady Conchs starting center fielder moved to first base, the designated hitter to shortstop, and a completely new-look outfield, including a junior varsity player in right field, was in place but it was enough to keep the Lady Conchs within striking distance, entering their final at-bat trailing by a run. With the tying run at third, senior Sabrina Ramirez ripped a walk-off two-run home run to claim the team’s second straight district championship.
• Winning just three times in the first 12 games, the Marathon High softball team had a new-look roster that came with several early-season struggles, but the Lady ‘Fins put all those doubts behind them by claiming a fifth consecutive title in convincing fashion with a 19-0 victory against Colonial Christian in the District 16-2A Finals.
• Heralded as potentially the Mixed Martial Arts knockout of the year, Roman Faraldo, literally and figuratively, turned heads when his “Flying Knee Heard Around the World” sent opponent Robert Turnquest to the mat. For the second time in his short professional tenure, the Key West native won by flying knee, a strike so stunning it ended up as at No. 4 on ESPN’s Top 10 the following morning on Nov. 13. Faraldo remains unbeaten in six matches to open his career — all of which have come via knockout.
• Becoming just the fifth former Conch in history to play in the NFL, in his first season Mekhi Sargent has been part of three teams as he entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent from University of Iowa. He was later waived and placed on their practice squad then was released in October. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in November and played in three games in the process before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. In terms of NFL stats, Sargent will enter his tenure with the Jags with just nine rushing yards to his name, but garnered a team-high 187 rushing yards for the Titans during the preseason.
• For the second time in the career of Antonio Knowles, he was drafted by a Major League Baseball team. After coming off a Junior College All-American season at Florida Southwestern State, the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted the former Key West High right-handed pitcher in the 13th round on the MLB Draft with the 402nd overall pick. Outgoing Key West High senior Michael Alfonso was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB draft.
• The top finishes keep rolling in for One Athletics as they medaled five more times including a pair of first-place honors by the Bombshells and Royals, who were named the Grand Champions at the All Out Cheer Championship in Orlando. The Royals not only were named the Grand Champions out of 22 teams at the event, while claiming top honors in the Youth Prep Level 1.1 Division, but also they garnered a bid to the One Cheer Finals in Orlando. The wins gave One Athletic 18 medals in 19 entries on the season with six national champions and one grand champion.
• Two seasons ago the Key West Island Dogs were merely an 8-and-Under recreational All-Star team just learning the finer points of the game. Since then, the coaches decided to challenge the boys, practicing and traveling year-round, and though it did not happen right away, the dedication paid dividends as the 2020 campaign concluded with USSA Baseball ranking the squad No. 1 in the state and No. 2 in the nation to open the 2021 season.
• It was not until the 2015 campaign that the Key West High golf team added a girls program, at which point the Marathon boys teams disbanded, so at most, in the history of Monroe County, there have been just two squads active in a season. That was until the return of the Dolphins three seasons ago, for a historic third program playing in the Keys, a record that would be short-lived as not only did the Lady ‘Fins play their inaugural season in 2021, Coral Shores also fielded a boys and girls squad, placing six Monroe County teams on the course at the same time.