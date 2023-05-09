Somebody had to win the District 14-4 tournament and claim the automatic bid into the Florida High School Athletic Association State Tournament that came along with the title.

Unlike Key West’s District 16-4A brackets, which had three teams earn a spot into the 4A State tournament, in District 14, none of the three teams entered had a winning record, but one still had to come out victorious. That team would be the top-seeded Somerset Pembroke Pines, who drew the bye into the championship game, during which it defeated North Miami Beach 12-0 for the crown.

