Somebody had to win the District 14-4 tournament and claim the automatic bid into the Florida High School Athletic Association State Tournament that came along with the title.
Unlike Key West’s District 16-4A brackets, which had three teams earn a spot into the 4A State tournament, in District 14, none of the three teams entered had a winning record, but one still had to come out victorious. That team would be the top-seeded Somerset Pembroke Pines, who drew the bye into the championship game, during which it defeated North Miami Beach 12-0 for the crown.
Despite becoming a district champion, an 8-12-1 record on the season was only good enough for Somerset to be seeded as the No. 8 in the Region 4-4A side of the State Championship bracket and a quarterfinal meeting with No. 1 Key West on Tuesday, May 9, at Rex Weech Field at 7:30 p.m.
The Conchs (18-5 overall) were also the No. 1 seed for their District 16-4A tournament, and swept through the single-elimination tournament defeating Killian 3-1 in the semifinals and won 13-0 in the championship against Miami Sunset, which upset St. Brendan in its semifinal matchup. Both St. Brendan, at No. 7, and Sunset, at No. 6, garnered at-large bids into the Region 4-4A brackets, on the opposite side of the Key West which extending its win streak to five straight as well as winning 12 of its last 13, to secure the top spot in the region.
During the quarterfinals, Key West will send Andris “Lucky” Barroso to the mound, who is coming off tossing six one-run innings in the district semifinals, with the remainder of the staff available as noted by the Conchs’ coaching staff, but it may not be needed as Key West had won three of its games during the current five-game streak via the FHSAA 10-run mercy rule, including in the district finals.
In that span, the Conchs have outscored their opponents 42-4, with the offense racking up 49 hits, as all of the Key West regulars in the lineup having at least three hits and to RBI, led by Anden Rady’s seven hits, one home run and 11 RBI, along with Jack Haggard’s nine hits and Anthony Lariz with eight hits and six RBI, while leadoff hitter Mikey Greenberg has six hits and four RBI in the last five games.
Now all those records mean nothing, as the winner advances and the loser goes home for the season, with Key West five victories away from securing its Florida record 12th state championship in school history.