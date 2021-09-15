To ask Key West High baseball coach Ralph Henriquez how many Conchs are currently playing in either college or the major leagues is no longer the appropriate question.
With a little figuring, he can give an answer: “In three years we have had 21 guys go to college, two get drafted.”
But the more proper question would rather be: How many players have not gone onto college from the Key West High baseball team?”
“Not many,” said Henriquez. “If a kid doesn’t go to college, it’s really because they don’t have an interest in pursuing that. This program provides opportunity few and far between do.”
A major reason for the recent success of the Key West High program in sending players to the next level is the Monroe County Scout Day — where players from all three Keys schools partake in drills and a scrimmage in front of professional scout as well as college recruiters.
“This is an opportunity to get all the kids, from the Upper to the Lower Keys, in one position so we can see them all together and get our looks on these guys,” said Nick Avila, who is a South Florida and Puerto Rico scout for the Detroit Tigers. “Not just for the pro scouts, but also the college coaches as well.”
For the players, who Henriquez pointed out are not in the best geographical place to be recruited, the Conchs coach expressed the Scout Day is all about “promoting young kids an opportunity to go to college.”
“(The scouts) don’t need to come here, because they have thousands of players to choose from in Miami alone, so it helps to collaborate with everyone in the Keys,” said Henriquez. “It’s about baseball and baseball helps all these kids, so if that means picking up a phone and calling a coach from Marathon or Coral Shores, and offering it to them as well, then we will do that. You never know what could be seen by one of these 20 guys.”
Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez explained that the prospect of showcasing his players at a school like Key West, in front of the roughly 20 college and professional scouts in attendance on Saturday, is not something that happens often — even during the season.
“The opportunity itself is something we are really grateful for, and our boys have been working really hard for this chance,” said Gonzalez. “Just to be able to come out and showcase themselves with the talent we have in the Keys is really awesome and we really apricate them all making this happen.”
In fact, the Dolphins coach conveyed the Scout Day keeps his players pushing through the offseason.
“We are always looking to grind and this has helped us take that next level,” said Gonzalez. “It gives them something to work toward.”
In the first year, Marathon had one player at the event who would be signed to play college baseball, not directly through the program but through a contact. This year, both the Hurricanes and Dolphins had four players present at what has now become an annual event for all involved.
“We are trying to do it the same week every year,” said Avila, noting for the third year it’s the second week of September. “It’s a slower time for us, going into spring, so this is a perfect opportunity for us to get in front of all these guys.”
This year alone, Key West had two players selected in the MLB Draft — Antonio Knowles to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Michael Alfonso to the Texas Rangers — and, as Avila noted, it all started when they began to build connections during a previous Scout Day.
“A lot of these college guys can help them out, placing them in schools maybe not even their own, and then after that, they are getting drafted a couple of years later because we now have an eye on these guys, so we have an idea because we keep our notes every year and can see them getting better,” said Avila. “We are building a track record with these guys.”