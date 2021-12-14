Senior midfielder Addy Sessoms (No. 20) punched the ball past Gulliver keeper Ana Levy-Armesto late in the first half for a 2-1 game. It would be the only goal the Lady Conchs would score in two games over the weekend.
Gulliver goalie Ana Levy Armesto scooped before Conchs’ midfielder Vicky Daley-Willy (No. 23) could get a boot on the ball to score.
Key West midfielder Jen Perloff (No. 12) and defender Gabby Lee (No. 4) put the squeeze on Gulliver senior Olaia Rackauskas (No. 11) in the first half of their district game Friday at The Back Yard.
Key West senior Izzy Walterson, right, crossed the ball to the face of the Gulliver net to set up a goal by Addy Sessoms.
With a three-game win streak on the line, things were looking up for the Key West High school girls soccer team after a 1-4 start.
Conchs Coach Justin Martin had a very positive outlook going into matches on Friday and Saturday at home against two very good teams.
But the win streak came to an end.
A 4-1 loss on Friday to District 16-4A foe Gulliver Prep and a 5-0 shutout Saturday to nationally-ranked Buchholz, set the Lady Conchs back to 4-6 on the season with a lot of good competition down the road.
On Friday against Gulliver, the Lady Conchs let up a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of action, but Key West got back in the game before the half. Senior midfielder Addy Sessoms took a well-placed cross from fellow senior Izzy Walterson and got the goal after it bounced off Lady Raiders keeper Ana Levy-Armesto for a 2-1 game.
Gulliver pressed the second half and netted two more goals, while Key West could not find the back of the net although they had plenty of scoring opportunities.
The following day, Key West was slated to play nationally-ranked Buchholz on Saturday in a 2:45 p.m. match, but in an unusual turn of events, the Bobcats requested Key West move the start time to as early as possible. With very little time to rest, the Lady Conchs took the pitch at 11 a.m. for the shutout defeat.
Key West has time to regroup and prepare for the second half of the season. They do not play again until January but have a tough schedule with a pair of home games to start.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, they host MAST Academy (6-1-1) in a 2 p.m. kickoff at The Back Yard. Two days later, on Friday, Jan. 7, district leader St. Brendan (8-2-1) will be in town for junior varsity and varsity matches at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. respectively.
And it only gets tougher as the season progresses.
Every team on their schedule has at least a .500 record. Getting into the playoffs will require the Lady Conchs’ defense to stop the easy goals and get more players up to finish the scoring opportunities.