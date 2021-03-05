In the opinion of Key West High wrestling coach Chaz Jimenez, it is the region tournament that brings the most stress, and this weekend’s FHSAA State Championship meet at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee should be where the matsmen get to accomplish all they have worked for this season.
“Once you get to that state tournament you need to just let it all out and go after it,” said Jimenez. “It’s the guys that do that who have a lot of success.”
Four Monroe County athletes will have an opportunity to do that Friday and Saturday — three from Key West in senior Max Ryan and juniors Zach Lewicki and River Cutino-Lyda, and Coral Shores junior Vince Biondoletti — but in order to do so, Jimenez expressed the mental side of a match will be the most important factor during the two-day meet. The Conchs coach continued that the focus this week has been on the do’s and don’ts of the tournament, as the idea is to wrestling to win and having positive thoughts.
“Those are all things champions do,” said Jimenez. “A lot of times I like to bring up Caleb Ashes’ junior year when he decided to have the best tournament of his life and beat three previous state placers in a row to win the third-place match. Same thing with Patrick (Barnett) last year, it just clicked, and a lot of times I know they have it, they just need to believe in themselves.”
The coach stressed that they spent roughly an hour this week discussing the mental aspects
“It really all comes down to who decides to let it all hang out,” said Jimenez. “They have to wrestle to win and if someone like Max is able to open up his offense, and realizes what kind of man-beast he is, he should have success and hopefully make a run to the state finals.”
Jimenez noted he believes Ryan, who in the senior’s words called the return trip a “second chance” from last year, has a good draw as the No. 1 and No. 2 wrestlers from the 220-pound weight class are on the other side of the bracket from the Conchs senior.
“Last year I kind of froze, but that was my first time and this year is a lot different,” said Ryan. “I think I have an actual chance at winning the title this year.”
In fact, Ryan stated that losing last year only gave him the motivation to make another deep postseason run this year.
“I was so pissed off last year,” said Ryan. “I’m going to give it all I got and hopefully have no regrets; that way, if I don’t get to where I want, at least I’ll know I tried.”
Ryan has even more confidence after seeing his draw.
“I was expecting to not have a tough placing, but I got a lot better than I thought I would,” said the lone senior from the Keys making the trip. “I think I’m ready to go. For the past two tournaments, I really haven’t had a lot of tough matches, except for that one round. I’ve just continued to think I’m going to get the job done and do what I have to do.”
Ryan is not the only wrestler with state tournament experience as Biondoletti at 106 pounds was a state qualifier his freshman year before injuries negated his chances a season ago. On the other hand, Lewicki and Cutino-Lyda are first-year qualifiers.
“I think my hard work over the past two years really propelled me to the state tournament,” said Lewicki, who enters as a No. 4 seed in the 195-pound tournament. “I’ve had some great coaching and sparring partners, so I knew it was possible.”
Despite just breaking into the lineup this season, Lewicki furthered he expected to reach the state finals this year. Now that he has reached this point he is hoping to win a few matches and potentially place, but does not feel he will be disappointed no matter the outcome.
“I would like to be on at podium, but getting there was definitely half the battle,” said Lewicki. “I think, no matter what, I have to wrestle good kids, so if I get the best or the worst in the tournament, I have to beat them in order to place.”
His coach described Lewicki’s 195-pound weight class as “the toughest in the state,” and despite going against an undefeated region champion from Sarasota Military in the opening round, he believes Lewicki can be victorious.
“I think he has wrestled some of the best in the state, so he shouldn’t have any fear of wrestling anybody as long as he opens up and wrestles,” said Jimenez. “I was telling Zach that’s not our region and any one of the guys from our region could have beaten him. I’m sure he’s a good wrestler, but you can’t look at records at this point because everyone is going to have a good one, but I don’t think they have wrestled the competition we have this year.”
Cutino-Lyda, who like Lewicki is in his first year as a starter after sitting behind state qualifiers Barnett and Stervens Dor his last two seasons, has similar aspirations as his junior 195-pound classmate.
“I’ve learned a lot since my freshman year, especially watching the two heavyweights before me and my teammates around me,” said Cutino-Lyda. “I’m going to put it all out there for the state finals, but I feel like it was my chance this year and nobody was in the way this time. I’ve worked really hard for this.”
Even then, the Conchs heavyweight had to sit at the start of the season while Ryan cut his weight to reach the 220-pound class and that made the junior even more hungry.
“I’ll admit that made me a bit angry because I felt it was my year, but once everything got right, I now know I’ve gotten so much better than from last year,” he said.
The junior added he feels he has “honed most of my skills and my mat awareness is a lot better.” He also said his ability to listen to his coach and make in-match adjustments has been a major factor in his development.
“The kid who won our region, River had him on his back and nearly pinned him, so River should have confidence,” said Jimenez.
Cutino-Lyda added he does not believe there is extra pressure this year because it’s just the final tournament of the season in his mind and a good first experience.
“I just have to put it all out there and wrestle my best,” said the junior heavyweight.
In fact, he continued to say the goals he wants to accomplish the next two days are to build upon for next year; however, if he does not place he will still be disappointed.
“I haven’t looked at the brackets a lot because I haven’t wrestled a lot of the guys from up north there,” said Cutino-Lyda.
Jimenez believes “all three of them are good enough to place if they wrestle to their ability.”
Key West made the trip to Kissimmee on Thursday to roll around on mats at the arena, as they typically do, before starting the tournament action on Friday at 9 a.m.
“You can be nervous, but it’s more of a confidence and focus that we are looking for,” said Jimenez. “In the end, my job as a coach is to convey this as just another tournament. The only difference is instead of four matches there will be 12 with a statewide audience watching.”