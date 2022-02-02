With just three regular-season meets remaining before the Key West High wrestling team contends for its 13th consecutive District 16-1A championship, the Conchs returned to the mats following a week off for most of their top matsmen at the 22-team Tri-County Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28-29.
Placing third in the 195-pound weight class was the Conchs’ Zach Lewicki, who improved his record to 33-0 with a pinfall in the quarterfinals, but for the first time this season he was defeated in the semifinals, by South Dade’s Ansel Cervantes. The Conch senior would rebound with a first-pin fall in the consolation semifinals, as well as in the third-place match.
Also fighting into the semifinals was Ralph Richie, including a 13-3 major decision and 6-2 victory in the quarterfinals, but a tough 6-3 loss dropped the Conchs’ 220-pounder into the consolation semifinals, during which he would be pinned. That left Richie contending for fifth place, which he won against North Miami’s Michael Metayer, 3-2.
While Richie and Lewicki were sure to medal by reaching the semifinals, Andre Otto took the long way through the brackets to reach his third-place match as a loss in the second round of the double-elimination tournament, placed him in the consolation bracket of the unlimited weight class. Otto was victorious in his next five matches, four via pins, including beating Key West teammate River Cutino-Lyda. The run would come to an end for Otto in the third-place match, but he would still place fourth. Cutino-Lyda ended his tournament with a 3-2 mark, as did Dost Bakhtiyorov at 126 pounds, 145-pounder Connor McCoy, Jason Flynn in the 132-pound weight class and Jaden Fox weighing in for the 182-pound class.
Now with two weeks remaining to prepare to defend its crown, as well as set up the Conchs matsmen for a deep postseason run, Key West will see the best of what North Florida has to offer at the Clay Invitational before closing out the regular season on Feb. 12 against the best of what South Florida has to offer during the John Raich Memorial Tournament.
Key West will then host the District 16-1A Finals on Feb. 18, with Miami Killian and Westminster top contenders for the Conchs’ long-standing title reign.