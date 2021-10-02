It was not until the 2015 campaign that the Key West High golf team added a girls program, at which point the Marathon boys teams disbanded, so at most in the history of Monroe County high school golf there have been just two squads active in a season.
That was until the return of the Dolphins three seasons ago, for a historic third team playing in the Keys, a record that would be short-lived as on Wednesday, for the first time in the history of the Key West Golf Club, all three Monroe County teams were represented on the course, in a meet featuring both girls and boys teams.
“I’m really happy to work with two coaches and Key West and Coral Shores, and excited Coral Shores to have started a program, I think it’s great for junior golf,” said Marathon coach Mary Coleman. “I think it’s great for our county to have three teams and we are able to play one another and all of us get better. I think we all want our program to grow and I think all three coaches are working real hard to make that happen.”
Twice already this season the teams have met on the course in Marathon, but with Coral Shores playing more of a scramble round, Wednesday’s match, with the Hurricanes playing individual stroke play, was the first with a full complement of players on the links.
“I wanted everyone to have a feel what it was like to play golf,” said Coral Shores coach Danielle Thomas.
The Hurricanes’ first round on the Key West course was led by freshman No. 1 for the girls, Gabby Thomas, who the coach noted struggled through the first four holes, but still finished with a 60.
“She wasn’t happy, but she never is if she doesn’t shoot really well,” said Thomas.
Fellow classmate Tanney Irons, who was playing his first round of his career for Coral Shores, finished with a 63, which was low for the Coral Shores boys, while senior Luke Webb turned in a 70.
“Luke was happy the fact Fisher (Coleman-Sayer), from Marathon, was helping him through the holes,” said Thomas. “I love to see that. It was really phenomenal for him to do that.”
Coleman-Sayer not only aided Webb but also scored a 44 and 46 on the two days in Key West, a third straight day of golfing, as the Dolphins were also present at Crandon Golf Couse on Monday — during which Coleman-Sayer shot a 42.
“I think at this point in the season, I’m seeing improvement from a lot of players and it makes me look forward to the district tournaments,” said Marathon coach Mary Coleman. “Tanner Ross is improving, so is Billy Martin every round out. We are just trying to improve our selves for district play. We are approaching these rounds as practice round for district.”
Marathon also had a pair of Lady ’Fins on the course Tuesday and Wednesday, with Summer Haynes shooting her personal best of 59 on Tuesday, which matched Key West’s Brooke Slegel, who also turned in her best round of her career.
“She was stoked and it was so awesome to see,” said Key West coach Josh Bassett. “The elation she had, that was the coolest thing ever.”
Basset also had freshman Breanna Santana, in her first varsity match, teamed with senior Caroline Timura.
“I look forward to getting her more involved,” said Bassett. “She loves the game and really wants to embrace every she can with golf and Key West athletics. Just getting the experience of walking the course, that’s invaluable, so the future is bright. It was a great day for the Lady Conchs.”
While all six teams were playing, Bassett noted with Marathon rebuilding and Coral Shores in its inaugural season, comparing team scores is still not a viable option.
“It’s less about the score and more about being out there,” said Bassett. “These will all be lessons that take with them as they move forward. I’m looking for us building the camaraderie between the teams. So when I pair up the kids, I try to pair them with kids they can learn from and talk to and then for the upper classmen that keeps them grounded not just in golf but life itself.”
Still the scores do count and the Conchs’ Devon Gilday had the low round of both meets, with a 42 on Tuesday and 43 on Wednesday, while teammate Rocco Twyman placed second and third on those days.
“On Wednesday Devon shot three pars and lipped a couple of birdies out,” said Bassett. “Then there were some rough holes, but the lessons they learned from those tough holes, the resiliency they are showing will be key at a higher level. It wasn’t just Devon, it was all the boys who may have struggled on one hole and balanced back on the next. If we can take those little moments and build on them, that’s what gets us through district and further into states.”
The coach also credited the play of Grayson Acevedo, who improved 12 strokes between Tuesday and Wednesday for Key West. Basset explained he is now looking for them to all continue to “build on the little things, which in turn will be become big stuff.”
“To see these kids and what they do out there beyond their scores is humbling,” the Conchs coach. “It’s not just Key West but all three county school. They make me proud as their coach and they serve as tremendous ambassadors for our Keys community.”
All three teams will be back out together on the Key West Golf Club on Monday, Oct. 11.
“They now know what they need to do, so hopefully next time it will go a little smoother,” said Thomas. “I was proud they were just able to finish. I’m really happy and proud for them.”