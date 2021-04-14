The courtyard at Coral Shores High was bustling on Saturday morning, not with just students, but student-athletes, boy weightlifters more specifically, all of whom were looking to secure a berth into the FHSAA State Championships coming in two weeks.
Eight Monroe County matsmen were able to finish in the top six of their designated weigh classes and of those three advanced, led by Coral Shores senior Lucas Dennis, who overcame a tough drop in the bench press to claim the region championship in the 154-pound weight class. Dennis would finish the day with 250 on the bench press and 205 on the clean and jerk, which places him 11th overall headed in to the championships, as his 455 combined score is more than 100 pounders lighter than the class leaders.
The Hurricanes senior will be joined at the state meet with teammate Osvaldo Vega, who made the cut by 50 combined pounds after taking fourth in his 199-pound weight class during the region finals.
Marathon’s lone representation at the state finals will by Ryland Sifford, who was third in his 139-pound class, as he too made it as an at-large bid by 10 pounds. He would lift 180 on the bench and clean and jerk.
Other top contenders for a state bid berth were Cody Roberts at 119 pounds for Coral Shores, who took sixth but was 45 pounds behind the cut, and teammate Robert Fernandez, who scored a combined 420 in the 183-pound weight class. For Marathon, Anthony Machado was sixth overall in the 139-pound weight class, 25 pounds off the cut, Jimmy Gimeranes was fourth 15 behind the cut, and Thomas Eubanks was fifth.
By winning the region title at a busy home campus, Dennis garnered an automatic berth into the state finals, but will still be ranked 11th overall in the championship round, while Vega is 18th and Sifford took 17th, as they go for the title April 23-24 at Port St. Joe High.