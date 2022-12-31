During the 2017-18 campaign, the Gig Harbor boys basketball team made the trip across the country from the state of Washington to the Florida Keys to take on all three schools from Monroe County.

The Tides went 1-2 during that trip defeating only the Dolphins on the Marathon campus. Gig Harbor has not been back since then, until Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, when the Tides were back taking on the two schools that beat them a half-decade ago.