Referee Glenwood Lopez threw up the opening tip-off to Gig Harbor (Washington) High School big man Will Landrum (No. 3) and Key West’s Nazair Bernard (No. 50) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium. The Conchs had a good first half but ebbed against the Tides which rolled to a 75-39 victory on their two-game Keys sweep.
During the 2017-18 campaign, the Gig Harbor boys basketball team made the trip across the country from the state of Washington to the Florida Keys to take on all three schools from Monroe County.
The Tides went 1-2 during that trip defeating only the Dolphins on the Marathon campus. Gig Harbor has not been back since then, until Wednesday, Dec. 28, and Thursday, Dec. 29, when the Tides were back taking on the two schools that beat them a half-decade ago.
This time around, during the first quarter, it seemed as if it was going to be similar results with both Coral Shores led on Wednesday in the Upper Keys as did Key West in the Lower Keys.
In fact, Key West was in front by two points with two minutes to play in the first only to go behind by two by the end of the first. The Conchs never recovered — not did the Hurricanes who were tied at the end of the first — as the Tides showed off their depth with a 75-39 victory in Key West on Thursday and a 68-39 win in Tavernier on Wednesday.
“We started solid after the first quarter and then had no bench or legs with (Issac) Holmes and Ayden Lane missing,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi, whose team for the first time this season has lost three consecutive games.
Key West, which snapped its own three-game skid two contests back, also struggled to keep up with the Gig Harbor bench, which outscored the Conchs 40-24 in the second and third quarters and then shut down any hope of a comeback by outscoring the home squad 22-4 in the fourth.
In the losing effort, Conchs senior forward Watson Cherry collected a double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman teammate Leandro Batista tallied 15 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Fellow freshman teammate James Osborne contributed seven points, two assists and three steals, while senior Kevon Mills had three points and four rebounds.
After a busy winter break, during which both the Conchs and Hurricanes played four games, each going 1-3, Key West will be off until Saturday, Jan. 7, when Boca Raton comes to town for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off, while Coral Shores is at Oxbridge Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 6 p.m.