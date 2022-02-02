The ball just did not bounce the way of the Key West High girls soccer team during the District 16-4A semifinals on Monday, Jan. 31, according to Lady Conchs coach Justin Martin, in a 3-1 season-ending loss to MAST Academy.
“I wouldn’t say they were better, I just think they had everything go their way,” said Martin. “It was just one of those games where you feel you can’t catch a break.”
Beginning early in the game for Key West, when a shot just ricochet the wrong way off the post, which Martin expressed would have changed the momentum of the match putting the Lady Conchs in front 1-0; instead, five minutes later a through ball by the Sharks resulted in the first score.
“We thought she was offsides, but the ref didn’t see it that way, so just like that instead of being up one, we are in the one-nil deficit,” said Martin.
The next big call from the officials would go against the Conchs, from inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick and 2-0 hole.
“I thought she got ball, but ref said she did not, and all of the sudden being down by two on calls you can say, ‘Are you sure about that?’ It’s a tough way to be down 2-0 and have to fight uphill the rest of the way,” said Martin.
Key West would make it a one-goal difference when Nikki Tomita converted a penalty kick before the half, but that even came at a price as senior captain Izzy Walterson sustained a shoulder injury on the foul and missed a majority of the second half.
“We really pressed them the rest of the first half, trying to get that equalizer, but in sports, if you want that championship, you have to find that way to overcome,” said Martin. “Sometimes the breaks have to go your way and it just felt like it went the wrong way yesterday.”
Martin credited MAST, which scored once goal in the second half, as reminding him of an “old school” Key West team.
“They were very physical and ran very well,” said Martin. “They just didn’t seem to tire out and had a strong defense which was tough to break down. Their play style really played well to their home field, which was some 20 yards narrower that we are used to, which hurt us. It hurts, but I don’t think we lost to a worse team, it just felt like one of those games where nothing seemed to go right. It was one of my toughest games of my coaching and playing career because everything seemed to be working against us, but the kids never quit and for that I’m proud of them.”
It was the final game for seniors Walterson, Mercedes Petro, Gabby Lee, Addy Sessoms, Carissa Haughey and Kayla Kirkpatrick.
“This offseason reminds me a lot of last offseason when we lost a lot of great players, but I enter the offseason with the same mindset that we have player behind them that can step up and take the slack,” said Martin. “Yes it’s a great senior class with a lot of talent, but I am fully confident the player we have coming back will be able to compete next year.”