Blood rounds, sweat on the mats and tears of sorrow and joy, it’s all part of the emotional roller coaster that can be found at the region wrestling championship every year during the FHSAA state series, and that was no different for the Key West girls program as the Lady Conchs’ inaugural year will be highlighted by a trio of state qualifiers.
“I couldn’t be more proud or happier for these girls,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, who will have three of five Lady Conchs wrestling in the 1A State Championships in two weeks. “It’s such a blessing to coach them and be part of their lives and to make this history and accomplishments, but I think we have a lot more to come.”
During the region finals, Lady Conchs freshman Ailee Briggs was the runner-up in the 140-pound weight class, while her sister Shannon Briggs, a senior, placed third at 190 pounds, as did 105-pounder Sheyla Figuiera, to garner the first state championship berths in school history.
Ailee Briggs was actually the first to accomplish the feat of reaching the state championships after she was able to score a win in the semifinals, despite having to wrestle the quarterfinals twice, pinning both, after a computer error set the Lady Conchs with the improper opponent. After figuring a way through the semifinals, to become the first Lady Conchs state qualifier, it set up a rematch of the District 16-1A championship.
“That’s what we figure it would be,” said Jimenez, noting that Briggs lost in the district first-place match 8-1, but only fell 6-1 in the region finals. “She still made some mistakes, but it was a close match for longer, so we will get better and learn from it and hopefully there will be another matchup between the two for the State Championship in two weeks. They are the two best wrestlers at that weight in the state of Florida, now they just have to get there and wrestle a match at a time.”
The coach also expressed he felt that the elder Briggs, as well as Figuiera, were good enough to be in the finals of their respective weight classes. In fact, Jimenez furthered he felt Shannon was the best girl in the tournament.
“She just did wrestler for five seconds,” said Jimenez in reference to Briggs’ loss in the 190-pound semifinals. Briggs was winning that match 10-3 with a minute remaining when she attacked instead of defending, going for a shot, but was instead was caught and pinned.
“First off, taking shots is not her style, and then second, there was no reason to be taking a shot at that point of the match,” said Jimenez. “All she had to do was run the clock out and maintain the match. She was devastated from that, and she had to regroup because she had to make sure she made into the state tournament at that point.”
Briggs would go onto win the consolation semifinals with ease and then pinned her opponent in the third-place match, which was similar to the path Figuiera took to her third-place bout.
“Sheyla is only in 10th grade and I have to remind myself of that sometimes after last year she was wrestling with the boys,” said Jimenez. “Now that she’s been placing in all the girls tournament, there’s high expectations, and she’s starting to feel the pressure. I think she is overthinking it and it showed with the loss in the semifinal against a girl I think she could have beat.”
Despite falling to the battle back side of the bracket, Figuiera was able to score a pin in the match to place, guaranteeing her berth in the region championships, and then the Lady Conch sophomore did it again with a pin in the third-place match.
“I think now that she has the relief of being a state qualifier, she can just focus on her matches and she could be a state placer,” Jimenez said about Figuiera.
Key West nearly had a fourth qualify for the State Championships, as Natalie Arguello lost in the match to place after facing off with the defending state champion in the quarterfinals.
“Natalie had a tough draw, but she wrestled really hard and I’m extremely proud of her effort,” said Jimenez. “With the progress we saw with her this year, I know she’s just going to continue to get better and better. I look forward to where she will be next year.”
The Lady Conchs will take their turn at placing in the state finals alongside the Key West boys in two weeks at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee.
“Now that they have made it, they have to focus on their next match,” said Jimenez. “You can’t look past anybody.”