The Lady Conch state qualifiers, from left, Sheyla Figuiera, Shannon Briggs and Ailee Briggs.

 Photo provided

Blood rounds, sweat on the mats and tears of sorrow and joy, it’s all part of the emotional roller coaster that can be found at the region wrestling championship every year during the FHSAA state series, and that was no different for the Key West girls program as the Lady Conchs’ inaugural year will be highlighted by a trio of state qualifiers.

“I couldn’t be more proud or happier for these girls,” said Key West coach Chaz Jimenez, who will have three of five Lady Conchs wrestling in the 1A State Championships in two weeks. “It’s such a blessing to coach them and be part of their lives and to make this history and accomplishments, but I think we have a lot more to come.”

