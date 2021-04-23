Six lifts — three on the bench press and three in clean and jerk — are all that remain this season for the trio of weight lifters — Marathon’s Ryland Sifford and Coral Shores’ Lucas Dennis and Osvaldo Vega — who will be representing Monroe County at the FHSAA State Finals on Friday, April 23, at Port St. Joe High.
“It has been a really successful year and we are excited because it’s great for our program,” said Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton.
Of the three, Dennis, who comes in as a regional champion in the 154-poind weight class, has the highest ranking, at 11th, but his coach noted the senior lifted only what was necessary to win the program’s first region title.
“He was nowhere near his actual numbers and I think he has a lot more in the tank that those numbers show,” said Hamilton.
In fact, at the region meet Dennis benched 250 and jerked 205, and at the state finals she is expecting him to benching between 270 and 280 pounds, while lifting between 235 to 240 pounds on the clean and jerk. If he does that, based on the lifts from the region final, it would make Dennis a state runner-up.
“I think he is feeling really confident,” said Hamilton. “Lucas is feeling good and I definitely think he can get into the Top 10 and we are shooting for the Top 5. I think he is focused and ready to give the best lifts he has made this season.”
His teammate, Vega, is also looking to move up the board, coming in ranked 18th out of 20 lifters in the 199-pound class.
“He always wants to be first, but really it’s about getting the experience in now so when he comes back next year he will be ready to go,” Hamilton said about Vega who is a junior. “His head is in the game and he is focused. He worked really hard this season and even in the offseason. He’s already talking about next season.”
Vega will be the only one of the three returning next year as Sifford, who is in his third year lifting with the Dolphins, is also a senior. He reach the region finals in his first season, but last year, like everyone, did not have a postseason due to the shutdown.
“He has improved tremendously and really worked on his form,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert. “He’s pushing quite a bit of weight for his size.”
Sifford began the season at 145 but, on the suggestion of Schubert, decided to cut weight to make the 139 class — because they felt it was his best chance to make the state final this weekend.
“It’s something we talked about at the beginning of the year because he is a,” said Schubert. “He’s been cutting weight for two months but he’s in a comfortable space right now and he’s looking forward to the experience. He’s not nervous just going with it and having some fun and he’s just done a really great job.”
From districts to regionals, Sifford improved his weight by 10 pounds, from 175 in the bench and clean and jerk to 180 in both to place third, and is hoping to lift 10 more on Friday.
Sifford and Dennis will take their six attempts at 9:30 with the lighter weight classes, while Vega will lift at 2 p.m.
“We tried out some heavier weight this week and I know he has at least five pounds on bench and the clean and jerk is kind of his wheel house so we will see what he can do,” said Schubert. “Really to get to go to states in a real cool experience and I think it shows the younger guys what is possible and will light a fire in them.”